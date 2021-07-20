Metro & Crime

How bandits killed 13 cops in Zamfara –Police

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau Comment(0)

Police yesterday confirmed the killing of 13 of their personnel in an ambush by bandits at Kurar Mota village in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Mohammed, said in a statement that the policemen were responding to a distress call from Kurar Mota that bandits were planning to attack some communities.

He said: “The attack occurred on Sunday about 1230hrs when Police Mobile operatives deployed at Kurar Mota village in Bungudu Local Government Area were responding to a distress call with regards to an attempt by bandits to attack some nearby communities.

“The personnel who ran into the ambush exhibited resilience and gallantry by engaging the hoodlums; an effort that deterred the bandits from attacking the communities.

Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price. However, the bandits on their part suffered heavy casualties.

“A special Anti-Banditry Operation is currently ongoing with a view to tracking down the assailants.

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, while visiting the injured policemen at the hospital, reaffirmed that today’s unfortunate incident will not discourage

