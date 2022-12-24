How Basketmouth announced end of marriage

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has announced the end of his 12 years marriage with his wife, Elsie Okpocha. The famous comedian took to his verified Instagram page to break the news. He wrote; ‘As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

After many deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we, move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.” He, however, enjoined his fans to respect the family’s privacy as they navigate through this phase. When calls were put through to both parties involved; all they could say was no comment.

A flip through Elsie verified social media page shows that as at September 14, 2022, she went all out to wish her now estranged husband happy birthday with a lengthy note. Fans have also took to the couples’ pages to beg for reconciliation.

