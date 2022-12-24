Arts & Entertainments

How Basketmouth announced end of marriage

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has announced the end of his 12 years marriage with his wife, Elsie Okpocha. The famous comedian took to his verified Instagram page to break the news. He wrote; ‘As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

After many deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we, move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.” He, however, enjoined his fans to respect the family’s privacy as they navigate through this phase. When calls were put through to both parties involved; all they could say was no comment.

A flip through Elsie verified social media page shows that as at September 14, 2022, she went all out to wish her now estranged husband happy birthday with a lengthy note. Fans have also took to the couples’ pages to beg for reconciliation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Emeka Rollas re-elected as AGN president

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Emeka Rollas has been re-elected to serve another three years as president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). Rollas’ tenure as the incumbent AGN president was to end in November 2022. The AGN elected new national executive council (NEC) members are saddle with the responsibility to steer the affairs of the body for the […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Coming to America’ sequel to premiere in December

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated ‘Coming To America’ sequel has now been slated for a non-theatre December 18 release. According to an exclusive report by Variety, the former Paramount Pictures movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime following Amazon Studios’ latest $125 million acquisition. The deal between Paramount and Amazon comes in the wake of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke, Temi Otedola, others star in ‘Motherland the Musical’

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions (BAP) has enlisted heavyweight Nollywood actors like Gideon Okeke, Temi Otedola, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Uzo Osimkpa, Francis Onwochei, and a host of others, in yet another riveting stage play, titled; Motherland the Musical. Motherland the musical tells the story of the past, present and future of Nigeria. It is a fest of beautiful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica