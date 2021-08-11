‘How Bauchi women farmers can tackle poverty, unemployment’

The Acting Permanent Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture, Saratu Jibrin, has called on the women farmers in the state to add livestock and fish farming to crop production in order to fight poverty and unemployment.

Jibrin gave the advice when she received women farmers under the auspices of the Public Finance on Agriculture (PFA) Committee and paid her a courtesy call in her office on Tuesday in Bauchi.

She said opportunities abound in livestock and fishery to create more jobs for women in urban and rural areas, adding that this would guarantee food security. Jibrin said: “We must be mindful of our cul ture and tradition which may hinder some women from going to farm even for security reasons, but the rearing of domestic animals and fishery can conveniently be undertaken by such women within their households.”

She appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scale up its level of awareness about its various loan schemes, saying most women groups were unaware of such services as attested to by Civil Society Organisations her ministry had interacted with.

Jibrin also urged the farmers to form a cooperative society to help them to benefit more from the various government interventions. Leader of the group, Mrs Tabawa Atiku, said with the support of ActionAid Nigeria, women farmers in the state were given power tillers and improved seedlings, among others.

Atiku appealed to the ministry to ensure that officials write what she termed; “Defendable and impact-oriented memos” that would easily attract governments’ approval rather than uncoordinated and unattractive memos that could be thrown into the dustbin

