News

‘How Bauchi women farmers can tackle poverty, unemployment’

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Ba uchi Comment(0)

The Acting Permanent Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture, Saratu Jibrin, has called on the women farmers in the state to add livestock and fish farming to crop production in order to fight poverty and unemployment.

 

Jibrin gave the advice when she received women farmers under the  auspices of the Public Finance on Agriculture (PFA) Committee and paid her a courtesy call in her office on Tuesday in Bauchi.

 

She said opportunities abound in livestock and fishery to create more jobs for women in urban and rural areas, adding that this would guarantee food security. Jibrin said: “We must be mindful of our cul  ture and tradition which may hinder some women from going to farm even for security reasons, but the rearing of domestic animals and fishery can conveniently be undertaken by such women within their households.”

 

She appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to scale up its level of awareness about its various loan schemes, saying most women groups were unaware of such services as attested to by Civil Society Organisations her ministry had interacted with.

 

Jibrin also urged the farmers to form a cooperative society to help them to benefit more from the various government interventions. Leader of the group, Mrs Tabawa Atiku, said with the support of ActionAid Nigeria, women farmers in the state were given power tillers and improved seedlings, among others.

 

Atiku appealed to the ministry to ensure that officials write what she termed; “Defendable and impact-oriented memos” that would easily attract governments’ approval rather than uncoordinated and unattractive memos that could be thrown into the dustbin

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s New Year address, empty, directionless – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the New Year’s address by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians was “empty and directionless”. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President’s speech was full of lame excuses and empty promises that addressed none of the challenges facing the country. PDP […]
News Top Stories

APC: Consensus’ll abridge political space, cause imposition, says Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The recent consensus arrangements of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still receiving criticisms, as a former governor of Cross River State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Clement Ebri has faulted it, stating that it will abridge the political space, just as it would cause […]
News

PDP calls for investigation into Ibadan crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for investigation into last week’s ethnic clashes in Ibadan, Oyo State, which led to loss of lives.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the clash as disconcerting, but called for calm while the authorities unravel the remote and immediate causes of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica