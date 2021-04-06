How beauty blogger Sabrina Bradley maintains flawless work-life balance

Sabrina Bradley is a beauty blogger whose holistic skin-care routines have earned her well-deserving respect among her clients. While she loves her work, she harbors the same passion for her personal life. She figured the best way to create a work-life balance is to let her joys guide her.

Sabrina’s priorities are very clear. She says, “I have set my priorities very carefully and after much thought. Earlier, I tried to fix a schedule and follow it. This schedule was rigid and often at odds with my moods and needs. So instead of getting upset with myself for not following the routine, I started to really notice how my day is going.

This revealed to me swatches of time that remained unused because they were being overlooked. As I observed my day’s progress, I gained enough information on how to organize my time best. Three things became clear: I had to spend time with my son, I had to devote my energies to my clients, and I had to take time out for myself. What seemed impossible before I embarked on this observation was now a matter of practical organization. And I must say, it has worked really well so far.”

Sabrina is one of the top facialists on Yelp. Her customers love her and she finds time for charity. But she doesn’t consider herself an overachiever. For her, a day is not a battle to be won but a tool to keep conflict at bay. She says, “See, you have to be in love with life. It’s not easy and not always natural. It’s a cultivated state of the heart. It’s a surrender to that which you do not see and know coupled with the supervision of that which you know and can see.”

As Sabrina’s joys guide her, we wish her good luck.

