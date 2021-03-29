How Billy Carson became massively successful despite humble beginnings

Billy Carson was 12 when his father told him to earn his bread. By 14, he was running an electronics company. At 15 years, he was not only making money but earning more than both his parents. Today, he’s known as the founder of 4biddenknowledge TV, an entrepreneur, a world traveler, and a mindset coach.

Carson remembers the day he was asked to contribute to the family’s expenses. He says vividly, “I still remember the day my father told me he expected me to pay rent to live in our house. I was a teenager, and as someone who grew up in a rough neighborhood, my thinking was mature beyond my years. Yet, I was taken aback by his demand.

It wasn’t like I thought it’ll be impossible for me to make money. I could hustle; I could do what it takes because I was tough. But I was also a kid. I couldn’t fathom the expectation. But I knew it was something I couldn’t turn away from. So, I went all in,” he explains. The experience was one of Carson’s earliest lessons in independence in terms of his finances and the decisions he took to make a decent earning. It was the time to test all his moves and take a beating for them if need be.

It must have been surreal. To do that and to know that you’ve done it. Says Carson, “It was exhilarating. It took three years to reach a point where I could run something sustainable. It wasn’t a fluke. It wasn’t a one-time thing. It was secure, well-earned, and taught me that I was capable of taking a beating, falling, and then dusting myself off and getting back to work.”

Over time, Carson has come to not only forgive but even understand and thank his old man for pushing him out of his comfort zone. Since children learn faster than most adults, the experience helped him quickly acquire the negotiation and navigation skills that every entrepreneur is expected to know well. He was an entrepreneur even before he could learn how to say the word correctly! For him, it was all about giving life all you’ve got and see if it rewards you or has a lesson to teach.

Carson says, “I think most kids are afraid of work because we all are afraid of what we don’t understand. When we watch our parents deal with the pressures of keeping it together, especially when you are poor, they become superheroes. In contrast, you feel like a little speck that is still learning how to tie your shoelaces. However, once you realize that there’s no special skill other than the will to learn and become better at what you do, that you need to feel strong within, you begin to cut some slack and stop being very hard on yourself.”

Strong, hopeful, and committed to life, Billy Carson hopes to play his part in making the world a better place.

