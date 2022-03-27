How BLKHUT got right to ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ rebirth

At the premiere of the rebirth of Nigeria’s most anticipated television show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, a few fans wondered why communication giant MTN was no where to be seen on the back drop on the black carpet.

The Chief Executive Officer of BLKHUT, Hakeem Condotti, who is also the current Executive Producer of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ show was present to answer a few questions on how they were able to bring the show back to Nigerian big screen.

“The reason of bringing the show back in Nigeria is for many obvious reasons, first, because it was one of the most interesting and entertaining shows on television in Nigeria.

There was a bid for the licence and we got it and decided to bring it back, bigger and better.” Speaking further on how his company came to earn the right, he stated that Who wants to be a millionaire is a global franchise of Sony, and so they went through the rounds of bidding for it.

“We were chosen that we won the bid and the right to produce it in Nigeria again. We signed the licence to produce it based on our plan for the platform, the ideas we brought on board and how we decided to do the show to be bigger and better. UP came on as our lead sponsors and made the journey much easier.”

Among the winning ideas of making the show better is the fact that the popular anchor of the show, Frank Edoho, whom many have come to love is back as the host once again.

Other new ideas, according to Condotti is that the ‘Phone A Friend’ is now on video and the grand prize has been doubled to N20million.

“There is ‘Ask The Host’ as an option. More so, because of COVID-19, there is no audience for every episode. We have audience for the special episodes, but we still have to obey COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...