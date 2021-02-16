How British Airways saved my life –Olumeyan

A Nigerian, Reverend Femi Olumeyan has narrated his experience onboard British Airways and how the carrier saved him from death. Olumeyan had travelled out of Lagos on December 19, 2020 to Manchester en-route London Heathrow. Midway into the flight, he became uncomfortable and slipped into unconsciousness.

Before he slipped into consciousness, he felt sick. Sitting in-between two passengers and because of the unfriendliness people occasioned by COVID- 19 pandemic, he refused to inform them that he was gradually passing away.

Olumeyan, a clergy said he looked around to see if he would be able to call the attention of the flight attendants to his predicament with none of them in sight. His words, “I managed to stand up. I took the first step and that was all I could remember as I collapsed to the ground at over 30, 000 feet above sea level”.

“That was all I could remember as I woke up to see oxygen mask strapped to my face with my back leaned on something I can’t really remember. I felt so embarrassed. It was a terrible experience for me. Everybody was staring at me”. He lauded the professionalism of the BA crew whom he said worked frantically to revive him coupled with their calmness.

“They were so calm and tried to make me talk. I was able to answer some of the questions they asked me which they were writing down. From there, I was moved to the Business Class cabin of the aircraft from the Economy class cabin I sat before the incident.

The flight attendants were coming constantly to check on me and ensure I was fine”. “They ensured I was able to walk off the plane on my own before I came down. I want to thank those flight attendants for being so great, caring and going beyond their job requirements. There is no doubt, the crew were highly trained in first aid and CPR.”

Olumeyan further stated that he usually travel on Economy Class since the most important factor for him is travelling at the best price. “I had opportunity to compare prices because of the mandatory COVID-19 test required by some airlines at that time.

With this, I realised that British Airways was affordable. The staff were so polite, courteous and friendly.

