Business

How British Airways saved my life –Olumeyan

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE, Comment(0)

A Nigerian, Reverend Femi Olumeyan has narrated his experience onboard British Airways and how the carrier saved him from death. Olumeyan had travelled out of Lagos on December 19, 2020 to Manchester en-route London Heathrow. Midway into the flight, he became uncomfortable and slipped into unconsciousness.

 

Before he slipped into consciousness, he felt sick. Sitting  in-between two passengers and because of the unfriendliness people occasioned by COVID- 19 pandemic, he refused to inform them that he was gradually passing away.

 

Olumeyan, a clergy said he looked around to see if he would be able to call the attention of the flight attendants to his predicament with none of them in sight. His words, “I managed to stand up. I took the first step and that was all I could remember as I collapsed to the ground at over 30, 000 feet above sea level”.

 

“That was all I could remember as I woke up to see oxygen mask strapped to my face with my back leaned on something I can’t really remember. I felt so embarrassed. It was a terrible experience for me. Everybody was staring at me”. He lauded the professionalism of the BA crew whom he said worked frantically to revive him coupled with their calmness.

 

“They were so calm and tried to make me talk. I was able to answer some of the questions they asked me which they were writing down. From there, I was moved to the Business Class cabin of the aircraft from the Economy class cabin I sat before the incident.

 

The flight attendants were coming constantly to check on me and ensure I was fine”. “They ensured I was able to walk off the plane on my own before I came down. I want to thank those flight attendants for being so great, caring and going beyond their job requirements. There is no doubt, the crew were highly trained in first aid and CPR.”

Olumeyan further stated that he usually travel on Economy Class since the most important factor for him is travelling at the best price. “I had opportunity to compare prices because of the mandatory COVID-19 test required by some airlines at that time.

 

With this, I realised that British Airways was affordable. The staff were so polite, courteous and friendly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

23 firms acquire ISP licence in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

60% located in Lagos The number of companies providing internet service in the country rose significantly as 23 new firms acquired operating license between January and September this year. This came amidst challenges that have seen many operators exited the business in the last few years. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s database, the new […]
Business

Lender promotes financial literacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held virtual sessions to educate preteens and teenagers on how to develop a savings and investment culture as part of what the organisation said are its efforts to improve financial literacy amongst the younger generation, In a press release, Stanbic IBTC said that is aimimg to improve and deepen the […]
Business

Report: WarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring

Posted on Author Reporter

    AT&T Inc’s (T.N) WarnerMedia is preparing a restructuring that aims to cut costs by as much as 20% and would result in layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The overhaul, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks, would result in thousands of layoffs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica