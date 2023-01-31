How Buchidavidss’ new hot single, ‘Give Me Some’ made 49th Street’s playlist

‘Give Me Some’, a new hot single by Nigerian music sensation, Nwadavid Chibuchi, who is popularly called Buchidavidss, has continued to rent the air with wild acclaim.

It initially appeared that only his fans caught the bug, until it made 49th Street’s updated playlist shortly after it was released in December 2022.

The hit track by Buchidavidss, one of Nigeria’s budding artistes, with a length of 2 minutes 21 seconds, has a montage depicting a nightclub which has a lady pole dancing with money flying around.

Nwadavid Chibuchi’s profile got another top approval of what great future awaits him when ‘Give Me Some’ appeared on number seven of updated playlist of 49th Street, a pan-African media platform that promotes music, fashion and art by Africans.

Since its release, ‘Give Me Some’ has been garnering unbelievable streaming frequency on Deezer, ITunes, Spotify and other international music platforms.

Buchidavidss announced himself on the music scene in 2019 with an EP, ‘Billion’ in which he featured social media comedian, Josh2funny, and Bellokreb. In 2020, he released another single, ‘Never Seen’ (Kalakuta Vibe), and he featured Afrowonder in the video. In 2021, he hit the studio to release ‘Lati January’, featuring Prodit.

When asked to describe his kind of sound, Buchidavidss said: “I will describe it as ‘afroalte’. I coined it myself, and it is a fusion of afrobeats and alternative music. I am working towards making it a globally accepted sound. After all, other genres that are now popular were started by someone.”

‘Give Me Some’ comes after another 2022 hit track, ‘Come Around’ by Buchidavidss who, in an interview, revealed that the song was inspired by his desire to a beautiful woman who made an impact in his life.

“I just needed to express how much I needed the company of a certain beautiful woman that literally makes me a better person. So far, the song has enjoyed good reception. Apparently, many people appreciate the sound”, revealed Nwadavid Chibuchi.

So far in the stellar music career of Buchidavidss, ‘Come Around’, has been Jack pot, owing to the quality of sound in the jam. The track has over 56,000 views on YouTube alone.

