How Bukkykoga’s BKGlam became choice of aristocrats, international clients

Life certainly has many rules to success and, one of it certainly is right positioning, else, even a genius in a wrong position will look like a fool.

The journey to success begins with vision and the readiness to pay the price. As Zig Ziglar puts it: “If you want to reach a goal, you must see the reaching in your own mind before you actually arrive at your goal”.

Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, better known as Bukkykoga, is a globally acclaimed events planning entrepreneur and fashion designer of global repute.

From the outset, the Lagos-born entrepreneur had a thing in mind; to conquer the international market, which she has successfully achieved through hard work, resilience, focus and determination.

Bukkykoga graduated from Plymouth University in 2013 with a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources. Two years after, she founded BKGlam Group, which consists of an events planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and the fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International.

The Plymouth University alumni started her business in the United Kingdom where she is based. The UK quickly fell to her, as competitor could match her class and ethereal designs for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other social gatherings through her BKGlam Event. Her fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam International, is also generating high reviews from celebrities who have taste for fashion.

Bukkykoga’s BKGlam Group became a popular demand and consequently expanded to other parts of Europe through referrals. Her creative and imaginative abilities are uncommon. In developed societies, it takes a lot to get someone to tell close associates about patronising a business or service. Referrals are not given easily, if credibility is not in place, it does not come. People have to feel comfortable with you and what you do before they tell others about you.

Consequently, she rose to become the queen of helping her clients in Britain and Europe; individuals of high repute themselves, actualise the dream occasion they desire or have in mind, regardless of the setting and time.

“We plan luxury, stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous event, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world class wow event,” Bukkykoga wrote.

“Our discerning, international clientele include aristocrats, people of note, high net-worth individuals and families seeking unique and meaningful celebrations. We strive to be the best at what we do,” added Bukonla Ifedayo Esan.

Bukkykoga, BKGlam International makes as much giant strides as the event-hosting arm of the BKGlam Group. Several celebrities, including those from Nigeria have had to model her irresistible breathtaking designs.

Bullykoga literally stole the show at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, (AMVCA), where Nollywood stars, including Toyin Abraham, acknowledged their apparel were from the BKGlam label. She further stamped her authority as an embodiment of inspiration and a master of her craft.

