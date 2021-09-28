How can we have any confidence in our political leaders?

Nigerians have lost the ability to get along with each other and to solve problems. Political dialogue in the country has collapsed and objective truth has disappeared. Instead of solving problems politicians are rather arguing, arguing about their group interest and how to fraudulently win the next election. While they argue, the country and the people are treated like items on the third rail. Not that our country was never divided before now. The foundation of this country was rooted in division. When Zik said: “Let’s forget our differences,” the legendary Sarduana said to him: “No, let’s understand our differences, I am a Muslim and a Northerner, you are a Christian and a Southerner”. And for Awolowo who led the Yoruba race: ‘Nigeria is a mere geographical expression”. However, despite their divisions, our founding fathers had the common sense to understand that politics is about consensus building and about being able to get along to solve common problems. In their interactions, they were able to resolve problems through dialogue and compromises. Building consensus around common issues is what our present crop of leaders are unable to do. The word compromise has become dirty and lost. As we count down to 2023, we are once again on each other’s throats. Our politicians are employing all manners of dirty tricks to retain power to either their region or religion with little or no consideration for competence. Since when does someone’s religion or tribe define competence to provide quality leadership that will address our security issues, our declining economy and our fumbling federation? How can we place confidence in the crop of politicians that we have? How do we trust leaders with zero integrity? Not that I expect so much from politicians, most of whom are certified damaged goods. But, how can a group of people be so shameless and heartless that they steal their own country’s resources as if they are fugitive aliens and yet pose as leaders. Imagine someone aspiring to lead and we know he is a thief and a liar. How can we trust a leader that we know will be an absolute catastrophe? In 2015, Atiku told us that he will never return to his erstwhile political party, the PDP. He told us that the party is beyond redemption. He mustered all resources within his means to destroy the party and helped foist the current nightmare. He knew that Buhari could not govern but yet wanted him to win. The same Atiku has since returned to his vomit. He wants to be president under the party’s platform. The question is how do we have confidence in such a leader? The case of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State is even more repulsive. He was elected governor on the platform of the PDP. Years into his four-year tenure it was noticed that he was PDP in the day and APC at night. When confronted, he not only denied this but also placed a curse on himself. He invoked Allah to punish him if he ever joins APC. Allah is merciful but doesn’t forget. Much sooner than later, Allah will grant Matawalle’s prayers and punish him for joining APC. Bello Muhammad Matawalle has a company in the one whom former President Olusegun Obasanjo described in very unflattering words. According to the grand old former president, give him food and he will sing your praise, dance your tune and lick your vomit. Femi Fani-Kayode also known as ‘FFK’ said many unprintable things about APC. He hyped and promoted the anti-Fulani conspiracy to enslave Nigeria without proof. To gain the confidence of the gullible Igbo, he eulogised Nnamdi Kanu as the lion of the East. He told the Igbo how Buhari planned to exterminate the race the way Hitler did the Jews. Igbo youths who bought into this narrative turned the Fulani into the only problem with Nigeria. They successfully destroyed all the alliances built by our fathers with the North. To MNK and IPOB, FFK was a Patron Saint. He became one of the biggest confidants of the ‘Supreme Leader’. While some discerning minds saw it coming that this IPOB ‘Patron Saint’ is a doublefaced agent yet IPOB never saw this. While Igbo youths continued with their senseless Igbo on Igbo violence accusing each other of who betrayed the IPOB leader, it’s even possible the leader was all this while in bed with the snake who may have provided the intelligence community the lead that led to MNK’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya. Whether FFK joined APC or remained in PDP is not an issue. It’s within his right of Freedom of Association as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution to so determine. But words matter and integrity counts. When asked if he will return to APC? He described the party as a nest of evil, that till Christ come again and till thy kingdom come, he will rather die than join APC. Christ hasn’t come but FFK not only joined APC, he praised Buhari as “the most respected president in the world and that Buhari has transformed Nigeria”. The man that inflamed the hatred against the Fulani now claimed that he has Fulani blood in him and is a consultant to Miyetti Allah. How do we place confidence in such a character? Those that know FFK describe him as a man in need of help. I don’t think his case is as simple as that. A fruit doesn’t fall far from its tree. If you want to know about the future, look back into history. In 1962, his father Chief Remi Ade Fani Kayode swore before the delegation of NCNC with the key of his car and the shoes of his legs that he would never leave NCNC. It was just the second day he dumped NCNC and decamped to NNDP and became Deputy Premier of Western Region led by Chief S.L. Akintola. FFK is just like the father, it’s in the blood. I am more concerned about President Buhari debasing the presidency by giving a red carpet reception to people indicted by a branch of his Executive arm of government and I mean people who are standing a real trial for corruption cases. It appears that those that packaged President Buhari in 2015 only packaged him just to win the election but not to If the president was prepared to govern he should be aware that he is not the president of APC but the president of Nigeria. He should be aware that the hallowed chambers of the presidency and himself as President are priceless possessions of the nation. When he welcomes the bad and the ugly because they defected to APC inside the Presidential Chamber and pose for selfies with them under the Coat of Arms, he sends the wrong signals that corruption has become acceptable, that the war against corruption is a selective witch hunt only preserved against the opposition. While APC as a party can open her doors for the good, the bad and the ugly, I dare say that reception of the bad and the ugly inside the executive chamber is not one of the functions of the President. The President must at all times put the integrity of his office and honour of the country first and above partisan considerations. The 9th Senate as presided over by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has been an absolute catastrophe. Arguably, it’s the worst Senate since the emergence of democracy in 1999. This Senate in conduct and character sees itself as a rubber stamp of the Executive. All loan requests brought by the President are jammed through without adequate scrutiny. Because of this legislative laxity, the country’s debt profile is well above $34 billion dollars. How do we place confidence in the Senate leadership if they exist only as executive lap dogs? To sustain our democracy, we want an INEC with the ability to conduct free, fair and credible elections. We had hoped that the National Assembly would help rekindle the people’s interest in the electoral process by introducing the use of technology in eliminating electoral fraud. The Senate betrayed the people’s hope by voting against instant electronic transmission of results thus pushing democracy back to the stone age. All they care about is to continue winning elections by fraud. How can we have any confidence in such a Senate? What do I know? I am not an expert in legislative oversight. I haven’t held any political office but I am a political writer who wants to see Nigeria’s politics and politicians fix our common problems.

