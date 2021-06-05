How CBN spent N2.32trillion to spur economic growth

The Central Bank of Nigeria so far has injected over N2.32trillion into key sectors of the economy to drive growth and development. Beneficiaries of the various interventions of the apex bank are millions of ordinary Nigerians and households as well as small and large businesses which have helped in job creation. BAMIDELE FAMOOFO writes.

A key policy target of Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), besides achieving monetary stability, is to drive growth and development in the economy through its development finance mandate. Since he resumed office as Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank in 2015 and till date, Emefiele has remained committed to driving economic growth with various financial interventions to vital sectors of the economy.

”Our intervention efforts in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors continued to support employment generating activities and improved local production of goods that can be produced in Nigeria,” Emefiele said. The aggregate figure of the various interventions of the Bank stands at about N2.32trillion going by the figures provided by the Bank. Intervention in the Real Sector of the economy accounts for the bulk of money given out by the CBN with N856.3billion disbursed fro 233 real sector projects out of the N1.0trillion earmarked for the intervention. Breakdown of beneficiaries under the real sector intervention loan showed that 77 projects are in light manufacturing, 36 in agro-based industry, 30 in services and 11 in mining.

The intervention facilities under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) was N631.4 billion granted to 3,107,949 small holder farmers cultivating 3.8 million of land hectares while for the AGSMEIS, N111.7 billion was disbursed to 29,026 beneficiaries. For the Targeted Credit Facility, which was aimed at bringing succor to ordinary Nigerians as a result of the economic impact of the Covid-19, 548,345 beneficiaries received N253.4 billion. They beneficiaries comprise of 470,969 households and 77,376 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The youths in Nigeria are not left out in the agenda of the CBN as the Bank, under its National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) disbursed the sum of N2.04 billion was to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 were small business owners doing their businesses across the various sectors of the economy.

Under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), targeted at giving helping hands to players in the rapidly growing industry, CBN disclosed that it has disbursed N3.19 billion to 341 beneficiaries selected from movie production, movie distribution, music and software development. The Healthcare sector in Nigeria is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the CBN intervention funds. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Emefiele made available the sum of N100billion for research and production of drugs and provision of relevant infrastructure to enhance service delivery in the sector. According to the Central Bank, N97. 4billion has been disbursed to healthcare companies that applied for the N100 billion Healthcare Support Intervention fund. The sum of N97.4 billion, according to Emefiele, was disbursed for 91 health care projects, of which 26 are pharmaceutical and 65 hospital services.

Also, N232.5 million has been disbursed to 5 beneficiaries under the CBN Health Care Grant for Research on Covid-19 and Lassa fever. The energy sector also has received a fair share of the largesse with the National Mass Metering programme gulping N35.9 billion. The fund was disbursed to 9 Distribution Companies (DisCos) for the acquisition of 656,752 electricity meters. Also, under the Nigerian Electricity Stabilization Facility 2 (NEMSF-2), N93.8 billion has also been disbursed to 11 DisCos.

Impact

There are however evidence that the interventions of the CBN is beginning to drive economic growth based on figures of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Though GDP growth in first quarter was considered tepid by financial experts, it is equally cheery to note that the 0.51 percent growth recorded in the period was driven largely by the performance of the Non-oil sector.

While the oil sector which is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy recorded real GDP growth rate of –2.21% (year-on-year) in Q1 2021 indicating a decrease of –7.27% points relative to the growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020 (5.06%), the Non-oil sector grew by 0.79% in real terms in Q1 2021, which was –0.75% points lower compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and -0.89% points lower than rates recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Specifically, growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the Information and Communication (Telecommunication) sector while other drivers include Agriculture (Crop Production); Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco); Real Estate; Construction and Human Health & Social Services. In real terms, the Non-oil sector accounted for 90.75% of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021, higher than its share in the first quarter of 2020 which was 90.50% but lower than 94.13% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Some of the sectors where the CBN has is funding to grow the economy are among the major contributors to GDP growth in the review period. For instance, Agriculture contributed 21.42% to nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2021. This figure was higher than the rates recorded for the first quarter of 2020 but lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 which recorded 20.88% and 24.23% respectively.

In terms of contribution, the sector accounted for 22.35% of overall GDP in real terms in Q1 2021, higher than the contribution in the first quarter of 2020 but lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 which stood at 21.96% and 26.95% respectively.

In the same manner, the Manufacturing sector in the first quarter of 2021, recorded a nominal GDP growth of 32.10% (year-on-year), 3.62% points higher than recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 (28.47%) and 7.50% points higher than the preceding quarter figure of 24.60%. Real contribution to GDP was 9.93%, higher than the 9.65% recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and 8.60% recorded in the fourth quarter 2020.

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Products under Manufacturing Sector grew by 3.91% in Q1 2021 from -0.78% in Q4 2020 and 0.58% in Q1 2020 while the Information and Communications sector which is composed of the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording and Music Production; and Broadcasting contributed 9.91% to total nominal GDP in Q1 2021, lower than the rate of 10.31% recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and 10.58% contributed in the preceding quarter.

Commendation

Despite the criticisms that greeted the decision of Emefiele to spur economic growth through the various intervention programmes by some school of thought, members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN which consist of notable economists with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as its chairman, have said the quickest way out of Nigeria’s current economic doldrums as it is the case with some other economies across the globe, is through sustained and targeted spending both by the federal government and the CBN. The MPC called on the CBN to target its intervention programmes at productive ventures in order to improve aggregate supply and reduce inflation. A communiqué of the meeting issued by the CBN, said, “Members thus agreed that the Committee’s current priority remains to quicken the pace of the recovery through sustained and targeted spending by the fiscal authority supported by the Bank’s interventions. In this light, it was thought necessary to increase collaboration with the fiscal authority by providing complementary spending to finance productive ventures in a bid to improve aggregate supply and reduce prices.” Also during the last MPC meeting held in May, the Committee members applauded Government’s efforts in combating the headwinds imposed by the Pandemic and urged that going forward, Government should avoid an entire nationwide lockdown like was experienced in 2020, as this will reverse the wholesome gains jointly achieved between the Government and the Central Bank in response to the outbreak of the pandemic. It also recognized that measures put in place to stimulate output growth through the use of its intervention facilities to inject liquidity into employment generating and output stimulating initiatives like the Anchor Borrower Program, Targeted Credit Facility and Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) had started to yield results. In the view of the MPC, although the economy had successfully exited the recession, the recovery was very fragile given that the GDP of 0.51 per cent was still far below population growth rate. Committee therefore was of the view that, there is a strong need for the Monetary Authorities to consolidate on all administrative measures taken not only to rein in inflation, but also on the actions so far taken to grow output. In the Committee’s view, such measures should include boosting consumption and investments, as well as diversifying the base of the economy through FX restrictions for the importation of goods and food products that can be produced in Nigeria. It also urged the Bank to continue to put in place measures that will boost export earnings. “Notwithstanding that all these have helped in boosting output, the Bank should continue to aggressively increase its interventions in these subsectors, including agricultural processing and manufacturing”, the MPC said in a communiqué.

Like this: Like Loading...