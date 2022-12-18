How CBN’s new cash policy’ll improve economy- Financial experts

•Worries at food markets, cash based trades



• ‘SMEs, businesses may be impacted negatively’

Market women, small business owners, especially cash based traders, are scared stiff of what will happen to their sources of livelihood as the January 9, 2022 date for the N100,000 and N500,000 maximum weekly withdrawal limit for individual and corporate bodies respectively announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) takes effect. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that analysts, however, say that the policy will do more good than harm to the economy

For Mama Juliana, who sells basic food items at the Ikotun Egbe market, her daily trade volume is well over N200,000 and all her customers buy in cash. She also pays her suppliers, some N50, 000, some N100, 000 or more. “How do I pay my suppliers? So, does it mean that if I go to Mile12 to buy yam, I will first go to the bank to transfer money for the goods I have not bought. It sounds crazy. It is just not practicable,” she said.

Mr. Samson Awakpa, proprietor of Awakpa Bread wonders whether if factored in, how the policy will affect the cash based small business owners before rolling it out.

“There is no way people like us will survive because we buy with cash and sell in cash. To us, the policy is no, no or we will be out of business,” he stated.

Also, Mr. Gabriel Omoh, who is a bank agent in Isolo market, said that there is a way out for traders and buyers alike. “They can use the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or Point Of Sale (PoS) terminals for their transactions but the problem is that people have not been properly educated to key into this policy.

“To me, the government has to do a lot of sensitization before the commencement of the policy in January,” he added.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria recently imposed new cash withdrawal limits on individuals and organisations, which will come into effect on January 9, 2023.

According to a memo issued by the CBN to banks on Tuesday, individuals will only be able to withdraw N100, 000 per week (from teller windows, POS machines or ATMs), while organisations can access N500, 000 per week.

The memorandum signed by CBN’s Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna Mustafa, ordered banks to load only N200 and lower denominations at their ATMs. This means Nigerians will only be able to withdraw N20, 000 per day from ATMs when the directive comes into effect.

The memo stated: “The maximum over-the-counter cash withdrawal by individuals and corporate organizations per week will henceforth be N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively. Withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of 5 per and 10 per, respectively.

“Third party checks above N50, 000 will not be eligible for cash pickup, while the existing limits of N10, 000,000 on check clearing still remain.

“The maximum cash withdrawal per week via an ATM will be N100, 000 subject to a maximum cash withdrawal of N20, 000 per day. Only denominations N200 and below will be charged at ATMs. The maximum cash withdrawal through the point of sale terminal will be N20, 000 per day.”

However, there is an exemption that allows up to N5 million for individuals and N10 million for corporate organizations once a month with certain requirements.

The Central Bank had placed a cap on cash withdrawals under the new dispensation, restricting the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter (OTC) by individuals and corporate organisations per week to N100, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

The bank, in a letter dated December 6, 2022, which was addressed to all Deposit Money Banks, and Other Financial Institutions, Payment Service Bank (PSBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs), also stated that third party cheques above N50,000 shall not be eligible for OTC payment while extant limits of N10 million on clearing cheques still remains.

Cash withdrawal limit unnecessary—Muda Yusuf

The Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said that “currency in circulation as at October 2022 was N3.3 trillion, out of which N2.8 trillion was outside the banking vaults.

“There is nothing abnormal about this. Currency in circulation is meant for cash transactions and it’s a mode of payment.

“It is a contradiction to expect currency to be largely kept in the vault of banks, rather than outside the banks. Currency notes are printed primarily to facilitate payments in the economy by segments of the population that needs them. There is a difference between money supply and currency in circulation.

“Total money supply as at October 2022 was N50.6 trillion. Total currency in the economy was just N3.3 trillion, which is a mere 6.5 per cent of money supply. Currency outside banks as a percentage of total money supply is even less- 5.5 per cent. Currency as a percentage of GDP is a mere 1.8 per cent. Even in the advanced economies, the percentages are much higher.

“The implication is that the Nigeria economy is already substantially cash-less. It is therefore quite curious that so much energy and resources are being dissipated in this direction.

“The claim by CBN that there is too much cash outside the banking system is therefore erroneous. Currency as a percentage of GDP in Nigeria is 1.8 per cent, whereas in the United States it is about 10 per cent. We are more cash-less than many advanced economies.”

He said that the policy had a negative impact on the informal sector of the economy, saying the informal sector is a significant part of the economy accounting for over 80 per cent of trade and commerce in the Nigeria economy and substantial components of jobs in the economy.

“Many of them are in very remote locations where there are no bank branches. And they transact business largely in cash. The distributive trade accounted for N23.3 trillion of the country’s GDP in 2021.

“This was about 15 per cent of GDP. This restrictive policy will pose a major risk to this very critical sector of the economy,” he said.

According to Yusuf, there is also the risk that this policy would negate the financial inclusion objective of the CBN. Some of the informal sector operators may begin to avoid the banking system entirely.

He added that the policy could also be an infringement on the fundamental rights of the unbanked Nigerians. The CBN needs to think through this policy properly to avoid creating more problems than it sets out to solve.

Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co, Mr. Ayokunle Olubunmi, said it was a well thought out policy and is something that would help the economy in the long run.

“However, in the short run, there might actually be some hiccups and can cause some dislocation in the economy.”

He stated that Nigeria is still a cash-based economy, though in the last 10 years, the pace of adoption of internet banking and digital banking has increased significantly but predominantly, there are still some areas that are still cash-based.

“So, if not properly handled, people might find it difficult to transcend. A lot of the MSMEs would struggle, especially in the rural areas to adjust to this directive,” he warned.

It will boost monetary policy effectiveness, analysts say

Analysts have however given their support to the withdrawal limit, saying the new CBN policy would support monetary policy transmission.

They said the policy would positively enhance the monetary and fiscal space as well as improve the profitability of the banking sector.

The Executive Director of Nigerian Workforce Strategy and Enlightenment Centre (NIWOSEC), Dr David Kayode Ehindero said: “The decision of the CBN is a welcome development which will help to keep track of all the cash transactions in our economy.”

He said: “There is too much unexplainable wealth in Nigeria. Therefore, we need to stabilise our financial system.

“Illicit funds will be easily discovered and payments for ransom and other criminalities will be reduced. The level of corrupt activities going on in our MDAs will be brought to barest levels.

“You can’t believe that MDAs still operate cash transactions despite GIFMIS and other cubing systems. Go to the offices of Ministers and Chief Executives of Government agencies; you will see safe and strong rooms to keep cash.”

He noted that if this government had started these policies long before now, we would have put Nigeria in the right track, saying, “my only concern is the rural populace; how are they going to be properly carried along in the scheme. They don’t have trust in our banking systems. Most of them are used to cash transactions.”

Also speaking, Prof Godwin Oyedokun of the Accounting and Financial Development at Lead City University, Ibadan, said: “If I say that I didn’t expect this, I will be deceiving myself but the magnitude of the cash contraction is shocking. I didn’t expect it to be this low in terms of volume. If you ask me, it is not targeted at the poor; nobody should blackmail this initiative because of their self interest.

“Some will say, what about people in the rural areas? I give it to you that if you go to these so-called rural areas, you won’t see anyone without a phone, no matter the quality. In these rural areas, some have more than one phone. When we say poverty level, we are talking about the fact that people can’t have their basic needs; it presupposes that they don’t have capacity to have cash to that magnitude. The set of people this policy will affect are those charged with governance in this country. They are the ones with a lot of money to toy with.

“The policy will reduce the volume of money in circulation and the capacity for the rich to spend anyhow.”

Also, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dignity Finance and Investment Limited, Dr. Chijioke Ekechukwu, said the step taken by CBN in limiting cash withdrawal would not only curb vote buying, and terrorism and encourage digital payments, but also reduce the pressure on foreign currency.

“In other words, the measure would improve the value of the naira against other currencies. It is always a play of demand size against supply size. If there is a scarcity of naira, foreign currencies would become surplus in the market to exchange for scarce naira.

“It will also help CBN to manage the supply of the redesigned currency which may not be very available to cover the demand for it in all states of the federation at the same time,” he said.

Also, an economist, Mr. Tope Fasua, said the policy could address the current exchange rate gaps.

He said: “The policy will also be a good step in strengthening the value of the naira. At this rate, if this is played right and it is sustained, we may see a scenario where the naira/dollar rate comes down and the naira can strengthen a little bit against the dollar when there is not much money flowing after the dollar.”

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, SD&D Capital Management Limited, Mr. Idakolo Gbolade, described the cash withdrawal limits as a step in the right direction by the CBN, adding that the measure would to a large extent reduce the cash in the economy to an acceptable minimum as stipulated by CBN guidelines.

He added: “The measure will also boost the value of the naira when there is less of N500 and N1000 naira notes in circulation as it is being done with major currencies in the world like the US Dollar, British Pound Sterling, and the Euro.

“This policy implementation will go a long way to increase the use of other means of transactions like internet banking, USSD, ATMs, and POS to boost the cashless policy of the CBN.”

He said: “We know that our economy has been a cash economy for a long time. So, these measures will initially cause disruptions in the economy but things will settle in the long run and the economy will be better for it.

