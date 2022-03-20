News Top Stories

How CECPC members influenced zoning of NWC positions

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja
  • Micro-zoning to states shatters planned return to party executive body
  • S/E stakeholders move against Uzodinmma, Nnamani

 

Investigations have revealed how the members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) influenced the positions of the National Working Committee to their zones or states.

 

The 13-member CECPC, which was inaugurated June 26, 2020, with a mandate to conduct National Convention within six months, ended up spending 21 months. Two members were taken from each geo-political zone, except the South East, which had one.

 

According to investigations, most of the members of the CECPC had planned  to return-the reason they attracted the offices they wanted to occupy to their zones. A member of the CECPC said the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, wanted to return as APC National Secretary in the NWC and was vehement about the position being zoned to South South.

Also, the representative of the South East in the CECPC, Senator Ken Nnamani, demanded for the Deputy National Chairman (South) to be zoned to the South East against the wishes of the South East APC members. The South East had preferred the position of National Secretary of the party.

 

The Women representative in the CECPC, Mrs. Stella Okitete, allegedly demanded for the position of the National Women Leader to the South South, with the hope to return as substantive Women Leader.

 

The position is zoned to South South but it is said to have been micro zoned to Cross River State. Also, the Youth Representative in the CECPC, Ishmael Ahmed, was said to have influenced the zoning of the National Organizing Secretary to North West in anticipation to clinch the position.

 

However, the position is said to have been micro-zoned to Kebbi State. Ahmed spurned the micro- zoning and obtained the National Organizing Secretary nomination forms.

 

He had said that zoning was not contained in the APC constitution but a guide to the party. A party source said the Organizing Secretary was to go the North East. However, some stakeholders in the South East have disagreed over the micro- zoning of the NWC positions in the zone.

 

According to them, they would have a showdown with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, at the Eagle Square over the micro-zoning of the NWC positions.

 

A source, who attended the stakeholders, meeting in Abuja, said it was not in the place of Uzodinma to micro-zone the positions for the zone or for Senator Nnamani to appropriate the Deputy National Chairman (South) position to himself. According to him, Uzodinma and Ken Nnamani are joiners to APC.

 

The stakeholders also said that the former President of the Senate, who was member of the CECPC, could not add any value of APC to the South East. “APC lost Anambra governorship election without Nnamani blinking an eyelid,” the stakeholders said. “We will not allow somebody who does not have political value to occupy a position given to us in the APC NWC.

 

“Those positions are not for individual aggrandizements but to sincerely add value to the party in the zone. Nnamani has been tested with a leadership position in the APC for the zone and could not use it to do anything but for the party. “In the agitation for Igbo Presidency in APC, the former President of the Senate has never added a voice.

 

How can such a person be a representative of the South East people? “Also, it is not in the place of Governor Uzodinma to decide which state from South East gets what in the NWC. “What concerns all must be discussed by all as the Igbo people believe in.

 

“If APC must make impact in the South East in 2023, South East must present selfless NWC members from the zone.” The stakeholders are made of party members from Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states.

 

