How Christ Embassy pastor bowed to A’Ibom Govt

kwa Ibom State government has backed down on prosecuting a pastor and videographer of Christ Embassy Church in Uyo, the state capital, for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

Pastor Emmanuel Effiong and Gabriel Ekpa videographer in the church were arrested and detained on Sunday, June 21 for allegedly assaulting the COVID-19 monitoring team in the state. They were accused of attacking the officials who were out to ensure observance of COVID-19 guidelines by religious centres.

A statement released by Charles Udoh, the state’s Commissioner for Information, said the state government’s decision to drop the charges against Effiong followed entreaties from well-meaning individuals and groups.

Udoh stated that the church and the pastor have also tendered an unreserved apology to the state government, and pledged to adhere to all the guidelines and protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the novel coronavirus in the state.

“Following entreaties from well-meaning individuals and groups, the Akwa Ibom State government has dropped charges against Pastor Emmanuel Effiong of Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch, off Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.

“The church and the pastor have since tendered an unreserved apology to the state government while promising to adhere to the Akwa Ibom State government/Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)/World Health Organisation (WHO)/Christian Association (CAN) Guidelines and Protocols adopted to prevent community spreading of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State.

“All churches are reminded of the need to ensure strict adherence to all stipulated guidelines” the statement read

The drama started last Sunday at the Christ Embassy located adjacent the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly when some able-bodied men prevented the guidelines for church reopening Monitoring Committee from gaining access to the Church premises to ascertain level of compliance as mandated by the state government.

The Prince Enobong Uwah-led Monitoring Committee for Uyo, the state capital, arrived the church about 11am after visiting other churches only to run into a stonewall of over six able bodied men who blocked the access gate, which was also locked with a padlock, as they asked the monitoring team to leave insisting that, they would not be allowed entry.

All entreaties from Prince Uwah and other members of the team including the state Chairman of CAN, Rev. Dr. Ndueso Ekwerre , Dr Stella Udoh and other representatives of security agencies fell on deaf ears.

To avoid a scuffle, Prince Uwah asked the Committee members who were nearly roughened up during the heated argument to depart as the Committee returns to make the report to the appropriate authorities.

In response to the church’s affront, the Akwa Ibom State government sealed off the premises of the church and vowed to persecute the pastors and other relevant members of the church.

The government position was made public by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman state Action Committee on COVID 19, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem in a press statement made available to journalists.

Ekuwem said that the action of the church if left unchecked could encourage community transmission of the disease in the state and vowed to take appropriate legal sanctions against the church.

It will be recalled that, Governor Udom Emmanuel as part of agreement’s with CAN for the reopening of churches stipulated some guidelines to be followed by churches to forestall the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

However, Christ Embassy, rejected the guidelines issued by the state government for reopening of churches, describing them as impracticable and unacceptable.

In a media briefing held at the church headquarters in Uyo, the presiding Pastor of the International Worship Centre of Christ Embassy, Pastor Emmanuel Effiong, said, CAN’s agreement with the government on the guidelines would not be binding on members of the church, which he disclosed, is not a member of CAN or any of her five affiliate bodies.

The founder of the church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had earlier declared that, the use of face masks during the worship in churches as stipulated in the guidelines exposes worshippers to health hazards, while describing other guidelines including social distancing, sitting arrangement of not more than 200 among others as a conspiracy, and an attempt, to gag the church.

He dismissed the guidelines as unconstitutional and an infringement on the fundamental right to worship and made it difficult to exercise one’s faith as a Christian

Part of the press statement issued by the church to declare their stand, read: “Our church is a global ministry and we do not believe or advocate unionism, rather we believe in the unity of faith. Today, we state without equivocation that we are not members of CAN or any other association in the country and as such hold the strong belief that we cannot and should not be bounded by whatever decision the association reaches out with government.

“While we do not question the right of anybody or churches forming association nor are we against CAN or any association setting up guidelines for their members, it is unacceptable to believe that such guidelines will be binding on non-members of their groups.

“The use of face masks for the entire duration of congregational worship is an act, which has been scientifically proven to be hazardous to the health as uninterrupted use of face masks over a long period of time may cause hypoxia-the absence of oxygen to sustain bodily functions.

“Also, we are expected not to sit more than 200 worshippers during each church service, among others. This is a clear attempt to gag the church.”

With this development, which Prince Uwah described as embarrassing and unfortunate, Christ Embassy have made good their threat to reject the guidelines as the Church barred the Committee from entering the church.

However, the Committee proceeded to other Churches to do their job include, Qua Oboe Church, Ewet Offot, Assemblies of God Church, Udokang Lane, The Apostolic Church, Akpakpan Assembly, The Apostolic Church, Four Towns Headquarters and Idakeyop Assembly, Grace Family Church IBB Avenue, Living Faith Church, Ewet Offot, The New Apostolic Church, Four Towns and The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Edet Akpan Avenue among others.

Prince Uwah lauded the churches for the level of compliance which he said was encouraging, stressing that, the Monitoring Team was not out to harass churches but to help create awareness on the need to maintain safety standards for the overall interest of the people.

