How Chukwubuike emerged winner of Stimulus Prize for New Writing

After a very rigorous screening, Mr. Chidozie Chukwubuike was announced winner of the maiden edition of Stimulus Prize for New Writing, for his poem’s poem “The Global Stab”. The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF), which was created by like minds to bring all Nigerian writers together on a platform to discuss literature and literary developments. Chukwubuike beat the other three of four writers shortlisted for the prize, namely, Umar Kakamu Aliyu – “Resilience and the Pandemic”; Ebika Anthony –

“Vicious Visitor”; and Ikechukwu Otuu Egbuta – “Impudent Harvester”, to win the N20,000 prize. The shortlist and winner was announced at a virtual award ceremony, held on Friday. While Ikechukwu Otuu Egbuta – “Impudent Harvester” came 2nd, Ebika Anthony’s “Vicious Visitor” and Umar Kakamu Aliyu’s “Resilience and the Pandemic” emerged 3rd and 4th respectively. Announcing the winner, The Regional Director, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja, Mr. Ydoyao, commended ANA Integrity Forum for instituting the prize, especially at this period that the entire world is still reeling from the impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

“I will start by commending the ANA Integrity Forum, with which the UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja has enjoyed a fruitful collaborative relationship since the organization of the first Resiliart debate, for instituting this prize. As we all know, the entire world is still reeling from the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, scientists are frantically searching for cures and vaccines. Cultural creators and artists like most of us at this ceremony, in obeying the physical and social distancing protocols “Necessary to stop the spread of the virus, have been affected in a lot of ways.

In all of this, the cultural and creative industries, of which writing and publishing form a core part, is one of the hardest hit economic sub-sectors in the world. This has in turn affected the livelihoods of writers, musicians, painters, etcetera, pushing them towards the brink and sometimes over the edge into poverty. The reality of thiLimitedsituation is that we are having a virtual prize awarding ceremony, where traditionally, we would all have gathered at a venue to celebrate the winner.

During these times, when such threats face all of us who are involved in culture and creativity in one form or another, the need to support ourselves has never been more urgent. I have read the four poems shortlisted before the winner was finally selected.

They are all beautifully written and well crafted, and all speaking to the precarious existence of living with the COVID19 pandemic. With titles like “Vicious Visitor, the Global Stab, Impudent Harvester and Resilience and the Pandemics”, each of these poems speak to the theme of Impact and resilience during the COVID19 crisis.

“I wish to commend the initiative of my colleague Ifeanyi Ajaegbo for financially supporting this prize. It is my earnest wish that this endeavor will continue to grow until it becomes one of the biggest prizes for literature in the world.” The panel of judges comprising Dr Wale Okediran, Ms Ekaete George, Ms. Iquo DianaAbasi and Dr, Obari Gomba, in a statement noted that the judges received 12 entries for this first edition of the prize which was open for only poetry, adding that after weeks of assessment, a shortlist of four poets was made. “To reach our decision, each judge graded each poem over 100%. The scores were collected and calculated to determine the poem with the highest cumulative score. It was a keenly contested exercise.

The Jury is pleased with the competitors for producing poems of good quality (consistent with the great tradition of Nigerian Literature). “However, the Jury believes that the works would have profited from better editing. It is our hope that subsequent editions of this prize will record greater participation, quality, and reward. We urge all writers to keep faith with the process and enrich it.

“For this edition, the sum of Twenty Thousand (20, 000) Naira only and a certificate will be presented to the winner.” According to the statement, “the jury is grateful to the administrators and members of the ANA Integrity Forum for trusting us enough with this assignment. Earlier, in the welcome address, Prince Bolade Olukokun, a song writer and blogger, said: “The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is an initiative of the Administrators of the ANA Integrity Forum (AIF) with the kind support of Mr. Ifeanyi Ajaegbo (a member of the forum) who has kindly provided the prize-money for this edition of the competition.

“The forum has been created by like minds to bring all Nigerian writers together on a platform to discuss literature and literary developments. In furtherance of our core aim, the Stimulus Prize has been launched to keep writers productive as they daily confront COVID-19. The theme of the competition is ‘Resilience and the Pandemic,’ designed to be in sync with UNESCO’s Resiliart initiative.” In his speech, Mr. Ifeanyi Ajaegbo noted the Stimulus Prize for New Writing is meant to be a response to the economic challenges caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic.

He said, “We are at this point facing an unprecedented situation in our lives. A situation that demanded, and still demands that we make incredible changes in the way we live, the way we work, the way we play and as writers more critically the way we create. Cultural creators and artists in general, and writers in particular are the hardest hit of the economic situation created by the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The Stimulus Prize for New Writing is meant to be a response to this economic situation. It is meant to provide, as its name suggests, a stimulus for writers working in all genre to continue writing and creating, and demonstrating the resilience of art and of culture.

We hope it will grow to become one of the biggest literary prizes in the world.” But it was not all about speeches, as there were poetry reading and performances. Highlight or the show was a performance by one of the leading female voices in terms of spoken-word performance, Iquo DianaAbasi.

