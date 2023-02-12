How cleric used my church confession, voodoo to blackmail me, seduce my wife – Professor

A Professor of Osteopathic Medicine, Prof. Michael Obika has sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde explaining how he is being hounded by a clergy in his home church. The petition which is dated 1st February 2023 was received and acknowledged by the office of the Police Commissioner on the 2nd of February, 2023.

He narrated how the cleric, Roland Nwaobasi Okechukwu, a member of the Body of Elders in his church, Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness, Obube, Ulakwo, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo state, is using confessions he made in church and some elements of voodoo, to blackmail, harass him and lure his wifeintoamorousrelationship. He stated also that the cleric, who was a former Principal in Obube Secondary School, was collaborating with a police officer, working in the Operations Department of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, CSP Dan Iroakazi, who the Professor alleged turned his life into a nightmare while attempting to intimidate and initiate him into cultism and reprobate sexual practice. In a conversation with our correspondent, Professor Obika said: “In our Jehovah’s Witness Congregation, it is the practice that when a member feels troubled in his conscience, he can either confess his sins or discuss the issues with an elder or the Body of Elders. And this discussions were to be sealed in confidence and trust, but after my discussion with the Body of Elders and particularly Roland Nwaobasi who was closest to me, he divulged the discussion about my uncertainty about my health and the paternity of my child, to my wife and further leveraged on that to lure her into amorous relationship. Other information, he gave to his police friend and collaborator, Dan Iroakazi who sought to exploit me.

“At this point I decided to seek full medicalconfirmationand then undertook six laboratory tests to evaluate my health status and all the tests showed I am sound and gave me a clean bill of health, as my fears were unfounded.” Prof. Obika’s petition to the police read in part: “Mr. Roland Okechukwu divulged my confession and discussions with him in church, to my wife and started using it to lure my wife into an amorous relationship. Sometime, the same year, he took my wife to Mbaise. What transpired there, my wife has been unable to explain, perhaps, for fear of her life, and had since that encounter been having bouts of hallucination and spasm, every night”. Inspite of all these, “Roland Okechukwu and Dan Iroakazi have further threatened to use diabolical means to bewitch my wife, destroy my marriage and ruin my home.

This is why I have sent this SOS to the police to save me from these dangerous men”, Professor Obika petitioned. When contacted, an elder and one of the leaders of the congregation, Goddy Chukwukere acknowledged the names of Prof. Obika and Nwaobasi, but declined comment on the issue saying he doesn’t want to get involved in the matter and that the matter was not his to adjudicate. He advised newsmen to reach theWatchTowerlegalunitbutdid not offer the contact phone num-

