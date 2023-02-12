Faith

How cleric used my church confession, voodoo to blackmail me, seduce my wife – Professor

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

A Professor of Osteopathic Medicine, Prof. Michael Obika has sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde explaining how he is being hounded by a clergy in his home church. The petition which is dated 1st February 2023 was received and acknowledged by the office of the Police Commissioner on the 2nd of February, 2023.

He narrated how the cleric, Roland Nwaobasi Okechukwu, a member of the Body of Elders in his church, Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness, Obube, Ulakwo, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo state, is using confessions he made in church and some elements of voodoo, to blackmail, harass him and lure his wifeintoamorousrelationship. He stated also that the cleric, who was a former Principal in Obube Secondary School, was collaborating with a police officer, working in the Operations Department of the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, CSP Dan Iroakazi, who the Professor alleged turned his life into a nightmare while attempting to intimidate and initiate him into cultism and reprobate sexual practice. In a conversation with our correspondent, Professor Obika said: “In our Jehovah’s Witness Congregation, it is the practice that when a member feels troubled in his conscience, he can either confess his sins or discuss the issues with an elder or the Body of Elders. And this discussions were to be sealed in confidence and trust, but after my discussion with the Body of Elders and particularly Roland Nwaobasi who was closest to me, he divulged the discussion about my uncertainty about my health and the paternity of my child, to my wife and further leveraged on that to lure her into amorous relationship. Other information, he gave to his police friend and collaborator, Dan Iroakazi who sought to exploit me.

“At this point I decided to seek full medicalconfirmationand then undertook six laboratory tests to evaluate my health status and all the tests showed I am sound and gave me a clean bill of health, as my fears were unfounded.” Prof. Obika’s petition to the police read in part: “Mr. Roland Okechukwu divulged my confession and discussions with him in church, to my wife and started using it to lure my wife into an amorous relationship. Sometime, the same year, he took my wife to Mbaise. What transpired there, my wife has been unable to explain, perhaps, for fear of her life, and had since that encounter been having bouts of hallucination and spasm, every night”. Inspite of all these, “Roland Okechukwu and Dan Iroakazi have further threatened to use diabolical means to bewitch my wife, destroy my marriage and ruin my home.

This is why I have sent this SOS to the police to save me from these dangerous men”, Professor Obika petitioned. When contacted, an elder and one of the leaders of the congregation, Goddy Chukwukere acknowledged the names of Prof. Obika and Nwaobasi, but declined comment on the issue saying he doesn’t want to get involved in the matter and that the matter was not his to adjudicate. He advised newsmen to reach theWatchTowerlegalunitbutdid not offer the contact phone num-

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

When you know about sex more than your wife

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

Do you know what? God wants couples to have a very healthy sex life. That is why He created in the body of the man and the woman those body parts that can bring about sexual excitement and memories. 1 Cor 7:3 says “the husband should fulfill his wife’s sexual needs and the wife should […]
Faith

Recession: Show more concern for masses, Archbishop counsels government

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the nation’s slide into the second wave of economic recession, the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, has advised governments at all levels to be more sensitive to what he described as overdose of sufferings, which he said the masses of Nigerians are confronted with.   The Archbishop, who is also the […]
Faith

It’s no longer taboo for cleric to be lawyer, says first Rev Fr to become SAN

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

Reverend (Dr) Edwin Obiora’s passion for academics made him the first ever Reverend Father in the Commonwealth to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO in Awka, he speaks about these politics and other issues   In the past, it was strange or like a taboo for a Reverend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica