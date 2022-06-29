How collapsed infrastructure’ll mar Nigerian ports’ efficiency

Five terminals in the Lagos ports whose over 40 per cent of quay walls and other critical infrastructure have collapsed have crippled ports efficiency, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

A recent report by the World Bank ranked Lagos ports as 358th out of 370 ports assessed globally.

According to its latest Container Port Performance Index 2021 report, maritime transport carries over 80 per cent of global merchandise trade by volume, saying that any impediment at the port would have tangible repercussions for their respective hinterlands and populations.

It added that an inefficient port would result in slower economic growth, less employment and higher costs for importers and exporters. Going by this report, business activities at the ports in Lagos are on the verge of collapse. For instance, the quay aprons of the Apapa and Tin Can Island seaports in Lagos are in bad shape to do business.

Implication

According to former President, Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Captain Adewale Ishola, the present condition of the quay aprons poses danger for incoming vessels. He said: “The quay aprons portray danger to incoming ships.

They expose ships coming in to danger, so, it means if you are not careful, people will say that our ports are not safe. If our quay aprons are not strong enough to take vessels, it means vessels will reject going to Tin Can port. Maybe they will now go to other ports and drop our cargoes. That means if ships start to reject coming to these ports because of the collapsing quay aprons.

There may be additional premium for them to enter our ports because they know they are taking a risk to come there. So, the cost of delivering cargo might become higher if they have to bring their vessels to come and deliver cargoes at a collapsing quay side.”

NPA’s fear

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohamed Bello-Koko, had decried the state of the aprons, saying that the infrastructure at Tin Can Port had collapsed. Bello-Koko said: “We all know what is happening in Tincan Island Port.

The port is practically collapsing. We need to focus our budget towards the rehabilitation of those quay walls at the Tin-Can port. We have taken a holistic review of decaying infrastructures at our ports and have decided that it is very important that we rehabilitate Tin-Can and Apapa ports.

“We are asking the terminal operators, you people have operated these port terminals for about 10 years and 15 years; how much money are you going to invest in these port terminals?

We are asking some of them if their leases have expired, how much will they be investing in the ports? “For us to renew these concession agreements that have expired, about five of them, we need to have categorical commitment from the affected terminal operators on the development of these port terminals.

If the terminal operators cannot give us such commitment, then we either give the terminals to someone else or go and borrow money to rehabilitate those ports. However, if we go and borrow money to rehabilitate those ports, then what the terminal operators are paying will have to change.

The rates will have to go up. “If we don’t do that, these terminal operators will keep managing those places and the ports will keep collapsing. Because of their financial interest, these terminal operators don’t want us to re-construct the affected port terminals because that will mean stopping them from operating.”

Complaints

Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), who complained to the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, during her tour of the ports, expressed their fear about the collapsed and expired port quay walls, decayed infrastructure and security threats.

They called on the Federal Government to intervene over decaying infrastructure in and around the Tin Can Island Port. For instance, the representative of STOAN, Mr Ascanio Russo, decried the level of infrastructure decay at the port, expressing the willingness of terminal operators to increase their investments at the nation’s ports.

He explained that there was a reduction of import cargoes into Lagos by about 20 to 25 per cent, fearing that congestion would also affect the ports again. He noted: “One of the major challenges that terminal operators face in Lagos at the moment and for some time now is the condition of the port infrastructure, especially in Tin Can Island Port.”

Also, the Managing Director of Tin Can Island Container Terminal (TICT), Mr. Etienne Rocher, explained that since the first quarter in 2017, TICT had carried out a study that showed that the port quay had expired. He said: “Since the infrastructure had expired, there is no remedial or palliative measure that can be done because cargoes are still being handled at the ports.

“Also, because of the seawater, the holding structure has been eroded and over 40 per cent of the quay wall was affected as at the time of the report in 2017. If we try to seek another remedy, the result will be hastened collapse of the quay wall. This is because we would be applying immense pressure on a holding structure that is already heavily damaged.”

Solution

The minister assured that a holistic approach would be deployed to address this problem. Saraki said: “We have got to that stage were there’s no more option of palliative or short-term remedy.

The NPA and the ministry will look at the issue and respond swiftly on how we are going to address this.

It would be great to get these drawings so that whilst we are still in Lagos, we can study it with NPA and explore other solutions to address. “The ports are major sources of government revenue and as critical national assets we need to ensure that they are safe for workers and users.

We also need to ensure that we are creating and maximising the wealth from the ports.” Also speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman of ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup, lamented the absence of fencing, which, she stressed, poses security threats at the terminal.

Last Line

There is need for a holistic review of decaying infrastructures of the seaports. Otherwise, the weak quays will expose ships coming in to danger and they will stop patronising the country if urgent action is not taken.

