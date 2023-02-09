How consumer credit scheme’ll industrialise Nigeria, by Otunba Abdul-Bojela

Seasoned industrialist and executive chairman of United Technologies Limited, engineering and manufacturing company, Otunba Aderemi Abdul- Bojela, have unveiled a blueprint designed to bring succor to local manufacturing. The blueprint which is tagged Quality Life Improvement Plan (QLIP) is a specialised consumer credit programme established to assist in the sustained growth of local manufacturers by way of inventory disposal through the availability of consumer credit geared towards local products and services. It also provides easily accessible funds for buyers of consumer products and services to purchase items without putting excessive strain on their resources.

Speaking at a press briefing, Otunba Aderemi Abdul-Bojela, the in-novator, described how the QLIP scheme will help various facets of the economy to achieve the quantum leaps essential to becoming a developed nation. The scheme will bring solutions to the tripod of challenges that successive governments have grappled with: development of the economy, job creation, and diversification beyond oil. He said: “As a manufacturer of air-conditioning units and refrigerating equipment across decades, we encountered so many challenges and this prompted us to look for a solution to help us overcome those challenges.

