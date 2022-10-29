How contesting Ekiti gov elec tion brought my parent together after 41 years – Elebute-Halle

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Crisis occurs in marriage when the partners turn away from each other as a result of unhappiness. In such a situation divorce sets in which signifies a formal ending to the union and a dissolution of marriage, it is also separation terminating the marital union. Several reasons have been attributed for this among which are conflict, lack of commitment, infidelity, and irretrievable breakdown in the relationship, argument and lack of physical intimacy. The effects of divorced parents on children vary; while some children can react in a natural and understanding way, others struggle with the situation trying to combat the consequences. However, a reunion could take place when a couple decides to forget the past grievances, grudges and open their arms to each other and rekindle their love. It has been globally identified that a marriage once broken, couples could realise each other’s faults and come back to begin a new life in the interest of love and their children. This is the case of the parents of the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State in the June 18, 2022, governorship election Engineer Kemi Elebute-Halle. The parents – Princess Talabi Grace Oluwatosin and Chief Adeniran Samuel Elebute were reunited after forty one (41) years of separation. Reunion of the Holy matrimony came up on October 22, at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ajayi Olusesan Omolagba, Alasa of Ilasa Ekiti, in Ekiti East local Government Area of the state. The aged bride is a native of ilasa Ekiti where the event took place. The occasion graced by people from all walks of life had in attendance some monarchs in the state, former governor, Engineer Segun Oni, Federal Lawmaker representing Ekiti South federal constituency 2, Rt. Hon. Femi Bamisile, chief of staff to former governor Ayo Fayose, Mr Dipo Anisulowo and other dignitaries. Daughter of the reunited couple and the first female governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle who was elated at the ‘surprise’ event said the significance of the reunion is a call to celebrate the parents. “If somebody had told me this could happen, I’d say it’s a movie. My parents had been separated for over 40 years, since I was a baby that’s why I said during the last governorship election in Ekiti that I won greatly because if not for the election that I came out to contest, they wouldn’t have had opportunity to sit down, talk to each other or do things together and see that they needed to come together; the election was the trigger to this. So I won the election in a big way. “I didn’t even know they were planning a reunion, but when I heard it having spent millions of naira on election, I thought why not celebrate them when they are still alive because it would be of no importance when they are dead. So I decided to do it lavishly for them. I have a lot of surprises for them spent hundreds of millions, car gifts each worth N15m. “Both of them got brand new cars from me, it’s better they are celebrated when they are still alive for them to witness it,” Elebute –Halle said. She advised couples to always understand the fact that marriage is the coming together of two imperfect beings, urging people to learn daily and learn a lot rather than resorting to divorce or domestic violence. “The learning process is what we will not want to go through, that’s why domestic violence occurs, there are ways we can resolve issues without resorting to violence or getting involved in verbal abuse. “If they had been patient with each other, they would have been able to weather the storm and it would have been 40 years of wedding anniversary by now. Talk more when you have issues, don’t keep it,” she counseled. Her younger sister, Mrs Wemimo, who was highly excited, said the peace has finally come to stay. “They have been on and off for so many years but their coming together now means a lot to us and it is teaching us a lot as couples about our marital life. I want to really commend my sister because she stood in the gap since maturity is not by age. She is always there for everybody. “She’s here and there even in my marriage and personal life including between mum and dad. She made sure she brought them back together. The lesson I learnt from this is that, no matter what, we should learn to forgive one another. If there is forgiveness among couples, there will always be peace and togetherness.” The groom Chief Samuel Elebute said the past 40 years without his wife was full of ups and downs. “We thank God that we are able to overcome, we are overcomers!” The Bride, Princess Grace Elebute, who charged women on patience, expressed delight at the reunion. “My advice to every woman like me is that it is good to have patience, there is nothing in this life that can overcome patience, after patience good things will always follow.” Segun Oni while appreciating God on behalf of the couple noted that whenever there is separation or divorce, reconciliation is always possible. Oni who cited the instance of his parents said: “Let me tell you, my own mother walked away from my father for 18 years, there was no hope of coming together but my mother came back. I asked my father one day, ‘how can you take back a woman who left you?’ And he said, ‘it’s because of you, if I did not take her back, you wouldn’t have become what you are today.’ So that’s a lesson for us.” On his own part House of Reps member Bamisile said: “Reunion between divorced couples do happen also in the developed world where couples who have earlier separated come together to start a new life.” He added he was surprised when he heard of the event but was happy that the love had been refreshed. He advised couples even those who are still together to always renew their love for the home front. “When she came to invite me that our folks were getting married, I was a bit taken aback. I sat back to actually look at it, it does happen in the U.S. and UK where the aged will come back after a while and make a reunion. “The most important part of it is, I think they found love and they want to begin again from where they stopped the last time, so for us all, as the people, we should actually support the union and be able to say it again that this can happen in our families; it’s about getting ourselves together, coming together as one, loving each other. “And I have taken a note from this, I think what Baba has been able to see in the wife is that he has found a new love in the woman and decided to take her back to show that love, this is what we should be preaching at this time and I can assure you that in some years to come I should be doing this with my wife.”

