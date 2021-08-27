News

How cost adjustments moved NNPC to profitability

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said the remarkable feat of making profit 44 years after establishment of the Corporation was due to deep adjustments and stringent measures especially around cost of operation. Kyari who addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that as at 2018 the NNPC had recorded N803 billion losses which dropped to N1.7 billion in 2019.

However, the Corporation changed the narrative making N287 billion profit in 2020. The NNPC GMD gave insight into the processes leading to the profit, stressing that although so much work had been carried out, it had just culminated to where the NNPC was as at today, together with the support and guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari who doubles as Minister of Petroleum Resources. According to him, some of the processes that translated to it’s ability to make profit includes the institution of a change in its operations to be transparent and cost efficient by buying only what was needed, cut down procurement cost to 30% as well as logistics and operational costs of doing business and borrowing was restricted to a very low rate. He said: “This is a very proud moment for us because to our shareholders we are no longer declaring losses.”

