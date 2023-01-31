News

How couple stole, converted $4.7m to personal use—Witness

Justice Olubunmi Abike- Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, was yesterday informed that a couple, Mr. Amaechi Ndili and Mrs. Njide Ndili, allegedly stole and converted the sum of $4.7 million, belonging to Hercules Offshore Nigeria Limited to their personal use. The information was made known to the judge by the Nigeria Police Force, at the resumption of trial on the matter.

It would be recalled that the couple, who are both Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Vice President, VP, of Lionstone Offshore Services Limited are standing trial on a fourcount charge bordering on conspiracy, converting to personal use and stealing, preferred against them by the Inspector General of Police.

The defendants were alleged to have dishonestly converted $4,666,234.28 received from Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited on behalf of Hercules Offshore Nigeria Limited. The prosecution, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Simon Lough, SAN, had alleged that the defendants obtained the money for the contract that the duo and their company, Lionstone Offshore Limited, entered into with Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited, which was executed by Hercules Offshore Nigeria Ltd, but failed to deliver the money to Hercules. The offence, according to the prosecution, was committed at Lionstone Offshore of A58 Road 2, Victoria Garden City, Lagos, and Lionstone Offshore Services Ltd at No 38/39 Bull Plaza 19, Floor Marina Lagos between July 2012 and September 2013 in Lagos. The prosecution also stated that the offence is contrary to Sections 516, and 387 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. When the matter came up for trial, a prosecution witness, Mr. Godwin Okon, told the court that the defendants entered into a contract agreement with Hercules and after the execution of the contract, made part-payment of the proceeds from the contract. Okon an accountant and a Business Analyst Manager at Hercules, told Justice Abike-Fadipe, that they discovered that the defendant had converted the money to their personal use after they stopped remitting the payment that was made to their company, Lionstone. While being led in evidence-inchief by Lough, SAN, the witness maintained that Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria had a contract with Lionstone Offshore Services Ltd which was executed by Hercules Offshore Nigeria Ltd, based on a joint written agreement entered between Hercules and Lionstone on January 14, 2010. Trial on the matter continues today.

 

