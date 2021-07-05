How COVID-19 inspired birth of White Deck Beach Resort – CEO, Shadrack Michael

Shadrack Michael, the Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort, has revealed how the Covid 19 pandemic inspired the birth of the luxury beach resort in Lagos.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen in Lagos recently , the Agbor-Delta born real estate mogul explained how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and attended a party at another private beach resort in Lagos that left him disappointed.

“I went to Ilashe and got there about 3pm. It was very far and actually got tired after the sail on water. Just a little while after we settled down and began merrymaking, someone just walked up to us and said it’s time to go. I was not impressed having paid a huge sum of money. So I thought of bringing Ilashe with much more luxury and class to a place easily accessible by people.”

White Deck Beach Resort, recently rated the best beach resort in West Africa, is a luxury beach resort located in Lagos Nigeria redefining luxury hospitality by exploring the potentials and beauty of the Lagos coastal line. The property features cutting-edge hospitality architecture, a signature beach pool, and nighttime entertainment, creating the best all-round indulgence.

However, he stressed the need for government to fully support the growth of the tourism industry in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. Recounting the hurdles he scaled while setting up the business , he opined that the government needs to provide infrastructures that will boost the confidence of investors, revealing that a company in Durban South Africa reached out to him recently having seen the growth of his Beach Resort . “Our coastal lines should be the Miami of Africa” he added.

Shadrack Michael is also the CEO of Magnificent Gardens, a real estate company he started in South Africa before expanding its operations to Lagos having lived all his life abroad. He is happily married to Mrs Michael, the CEO of Brata Luxury and blessed with 3 kids.

Located along the lush coastal region of Lagos, Nigeria, White Deck Beach Resort prides itself as the ultimate beach resort experience.

https://instagram.com/mrwhiteofficial1

https://instagram.com/whitedeckresort

