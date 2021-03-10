How COVID-19, online services spur Ponzi schemes

The devastating impact of COVID-19 and increased online services have contributed to increase in Ponzi schemes. CHRIS UGWU writes

With the emergence of an online Ponzi investment scheme tagged Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM) Federal Republic of Nigeria (nigeria. mmm.net), about three million Nigerians lost N18 billion despite warnings from market regulators. It is believed that the activities of illegal fund managers were one the reasons for the crash of the stock market in 2008.

In the height of the capital market boom of 2005-2008, many fraudulent investment schemes sprang up.

Both informed and ignorant investors fell for the attractive returns offered by the promoters. At the crash of the capital market in 2008, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was inundated with complaints by investors who had lost money.

However, market stakeholders believe that the emergence of online services and the negative impact of COVID-19 have heightened the activities of the illicit schemes. Following the rising rate of illegal fund managers in the economy, SEC and other stakeholders have continue to raise the alarm over the activities of these outfits, whose operations have defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money.

The line of trade of these illegal fund managers, known as Ponzi scheme in the developed market, is usually tinted with promises of high returns to investors. What is Ponzi scheme?

A Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. Ponzi scheme organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.

In many Ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business. Market development Nigeria has made progress in capital market development.

The menu of available asset classes has been expanded to include Exchange Traded Funds and the market infrastructure has been modernised and strengthened with the platforms for over-thecounter now established. SEC has undertaken a number of initiatives to boost investor confidence including the establishment of the National Investors’ Protection Fund meant to cushion the adverse effect of losses suffered in the capital market and the e-dividend policy designed to minimise cases of unclaimed dividend.

Other initiatives are the Direct Cash Settlement scheme, which ensures that investors receive their money directly whenever securities are sold; the corporate governance scorecard for companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the recapitalisation of capital market operators. While these are encouraging developments, the country’s investment climate has continued to witness a rise in illegal fund managers.

Last year, the commission released a list of 12 unlawful/ unlicensed investment schemes, which are Loom Nigeria Money, Box Value Trading Company Ltd, Now-Now Alert, Flip Cash Investment, Result Investment Nigeria Limited, Helping Hand and Investment and No Failure Development and Empowerment Nig. Ltd Others are MBA Forex and Investment Ltd, Federate Investors Trading Company, Jamalife Helpers Global Ltd, Flexus Global Solutions and Investment Ltd, United Capital Investment Company Limited.

The commission informed members of the public that by virtue of the provisions of Section 38(1) of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2007, only persons registered with the commission could engage in capital market activities, thus making the actions of these entities listed above unlawful.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby advised to refrain from investing in any scheme of the entities listed above, and warns that any person who invests in an unlicensed/unlawful scheme does so at his own peril,” it noted.

A former Acting DG, Ms. Mary Uduk, said the listed outfits were not registered to carry out fund management functions of any sort, stressing that those who stubbornly patronize them would end up burning their fingers.

She, therefore, advised the general public to distance themselves from such schemes, adding that anyone that subscribes to these illegal activities does so at their own risk. Within the last few years, more illegal fund managers had adopted various strategies to collect money from would-be investors.

Some of them engage in free seminars at their offices for people to learn more about their products and the money-making business. SEC, however, has not relented in its efforts at sealing up their premises and going further to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of such activities.

Proliferation SEC last week said that the devastating impact of the Covid-19 on the Nigerian economy and the low-interest rate environment contributed to the rising increase of Ponzi scheme in the country. The Director General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a two-day webinar organised by the Attorney General Alliance- Africa in collaboration with the commission, said the devastating impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy coupled with increased use of online services to interact and transact, helped the proliferation of Ponzi schemes.

“Ponzi schemes operators have capitalized on the harsh economic climate to offer unrealistic returns on investment to unsuspecting investors. These illegal schemes have also been able to solicit new investors and expand their operations through the increased use of online services,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Markus Green, AGA-Africa Board Member, stated that due to the pandemic, businesses were operated online and that criminals had taken advantage to attract people to Ponzi schemes, adding that the seminar is timely in order to build capacity on how to track these schemes, apprehend the perpetrators and prosecute them.

He said: “We bring in experts from the United States to combine with others in Africa for training on these activities and how to curb them. COVID-19 has changed the way we do business but it has not stopped us from our work.”

Threat to investor protection The continued activities of Ponzi schemes have been described as a threat to the protection of investors, the functioning of a fair and orderly financial market as well as the development of the economy at large. Yuguda stated that the SEC had a statutory duty to promote investor education and the training of persons in the capital market, saying that the programme is organised in furtherance of that statutory mandate.

According to him, “this capacity building programme will afford participants the opportunity to learn contemporary and innovative ways of combating and curbing the menace of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. “I believe the knowledge gathered from this programme will provide participants new ways of approaching, assessing and tackling the growing problem of Ponzi scheme.” He described the theme of the programme as apt, and its organisation timely, in view of the contemporary challenges confronting the Nigerian financial sector and its regulators, by the activities of Ponzi scheme.

“The pervasiveness of Ponzi schemes undermines regulatory efforts in developing the capital market, and also negatively impacts investor confidence. “Ponzi schemes operate with unsustainable operating models that ultimately lead to huge losses for investors. Following the collapse of the MMM Ponzi scheme, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had estimated that over three million Nigerians lost about N18 billion. Several other illegal investment schemes have cost Nigerians their assets and life savings.”

The SEC boss said the commission’s effort in addressing Ponzi scheme was, therefore, geared towards investor protection and preserving market integrity, emphasising that the Nigerian capital market should be a safe destination for investors. He assured that SEC would continue to apply innovative measures to combat the activities of Ponzi scheme while seeking the cooperation of relevant stakeholders.

Also speaking, Mr. Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said there was no underlying investment for Ponzi scheme, so it can never deliver the returns on investment as promised.

Malami stated that they were fundamentally different from legitimate investment opportunities, as the perpetrators are simply fraudsters who take advantage of even the wealthy, intelligent, the sophisticated people.

“They are usually people who are very good at what they do and they thrive on trust and friendship promising easy cash in the short term and financial succour to the naïve.

Ponzi scheme is an operational, social and economic risk and the fight against it is now a war, and in fact a full blown war. It is everywhere, not peculiar to us.

“The investment climate is not simplistic, it can be highly sophisticated and that is why the law regulates the space to ensure that the requisite duty of care by operators is not breached in any way, that there is a proper disclosure as required by law and that there is a generally level playing field for all stakeholders,” he added.

