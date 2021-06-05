How COVID-19 pandemic propelled me to write 20 books, by 15-year-old author

Adewale Momoh, Akure

For 15-year-old Miss Favour Oluwasuyi, the COVID-19 pandemic, which had adverse effects on the lives of many, turned out to be a moment of discovery of her hidden talent.

Favour, who was prevented from going to school just like other students in order to curb the spread of the virus, took to the art of writing during the lockdown period.

According to the SS3 student of St. Monica’s Girls Grammar School, Ondo town, she was able to write 20 books with two already published.

With the launch of her two-in-one series published books, titled: “Mothers Care is the Best” and “The End of Jealousy,” Oluwasuyi stated that the fear of being idle all through the pandemic period made her to commit herself into writing.

Oluwasuyi said: “God made me a kind of person that while sitting, I’ll be in deep thought of what to do. I’ll be asking myself what is my reason for just sitting at home and if there is no genuine reason, that’s when I’ll be thinking of what to do just not to waste my time? That is when God will start giving me inspiration for what to write.

“I write mostly at midnight. Even when I’m in bed and there is an idea flowing through, I’ll wake up and put them down into writing because I might forget.”

Assuring that efforts would be made to ensure that schools across Ondo State adopt Oluwasuyi’s book, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lola Amuda, commended her parents for nurturing her right.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Adedayo Akinboboye, at the event emphasised that youths must be encouraged on how to turn challenges to their own gain.

