How COVID-19 vaccine affected our menstrual cycles

Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual after they got their Coronavirus vaccinations.

Clauson, a 45-year-old, who lives in Hudson, went ahead and got the shot and a few days later, also got an earlier and heavier period than she was used to.

A few weeks later, in early April, she told The Washington Post that she was frustrated with the lack of research on whether the vaccines impacted menstrual cycles. “Is this not being discussed, or is it even being looked at or researched because it’s a ‘woman’s issue?’ ” Clauson asked at the time.

“I hope that if this is going to be a side effect for women, that it’s being addressed and women know this could happen.” Last week, she got her wish: The National Institutes of Health awarded $1.67 million to researchers at five institutions to study potential links between Coronavirus vaccinations and menstruation, the agency announced August 30.

Combined, the five NIH-funded studies – conducted by researchers at Boston University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Michigan State University and Oregon Health and Science University – will likely incorporate between 400,000 and 500,000 participants, including adolescents and transgender and non-binary people, according to Diana Bianchi, director of the agency’s Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which is funding the research along with NIH’s Office of Research on Women’s Health.

The year-long studies will exclusively incorporate participants, who have not yet been vaccinated, both those who intend to be as well as those who don’t – to be able to study possible changes in their menstrual cycle before and after vaccination.

Bianchi said that, “our goal is to provide menstruating people with information, mainly as to what to expect, because I think that was the biggest issue: Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn’t being collected in the early vaccine studies,” said Bianchi, who credited The Post’s early coverage of the issue, in April, with first making her and her staff aware of it.

The researchers hope that, following a peer review process, findings will be published by the end of 2022 or soon after. The news of the forthcoming research came later than Clauson would’ve liked but better late than never. She said: “I’m glad that it’s going to be looked at.

I think it’s unfortunate that it took this long.” Menstrual changes after Coronavirus vaccinations could be attributed to immune responses to the vaccines and their impacts on the uterus, as well as to pandemic-related stress, lifestyle changes and contracting the virus itself, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But so far, no published studies have examined – or offered conclusive evidence – of possible linkages between the vaccines and menstruation.

The Coronavirus vaccine trials did not specifically ask participants whether they saw adverse side effects in their menstrual cycles or volumes – an omission that Bianchi attributes to the fact that “the (FDA) emergency use authorization was really focused on critical safety issues” and “changes to your menstrual cycle is really not a life and death issue,” she said.

But the lack of formal research on the potential link between the two “points out the fact that safety studies for vaccines … are not necessarily thinking about the reproductive health of women,” Bianchi added.

“We hope that one of the things that’s going to come out of this is that questions will be added to clinical trial studies to include any changes in menstrual health.”

