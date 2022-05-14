How crisis over my emergence as chair Ekiti Traditional Council was resolved –Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti

Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, and immediate past Chairman of Ekiti traditional rulers, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi Afuntade 1, who recently celebrated his 10th year coronation anniversary, spoke with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU on crucial issues surrounding his tenure and development of his community. Excerpts…

Your emergence then as the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers witnessed resentment among your colleagues, how were you able to manage the situation?

My gratitude is to our Royal Father, the Ooni of Ife. His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11. He had been in Ekiti several times in the past three years. He was a strong pillar behind the peace that prevailed when a few Obas went to court over my appointment as the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers in 2019. I can say categorically that his knowledge of history and his ability to employ native wisdom to provide good leadership helped in no small way to douse the tension generated then.

You ascended the throne of your forefathers as the current Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, 10 years ago (2012), how have you been able to impact the community?

It is just like yesterday I was crowned as the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti. Today we are celebrating the 10th year coronation an-niversary of that glorious event. How time flies. I am grateful to the Almighty God that the past 10 years have remained indelible in Ilawe history. I have worked assiduously for these years because of my love to build a town full of opportunities and opulence. To this end, we have recorded several physical and human resource achievements within the period. We are getting more united and prosperous as we have several of our sons and daughters promoted or have reached the pinnacle of their careers/professions. Ilawe today is known to have respectable government officials, legal practitioners, professors, and security personnel as well as distinguished personalities in other spheres. We are proud of the accomplishments of our sons and daughters. My becoming the chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers remains a landmark achievement in the past 10 years of my reign.

Aside from these, can you highlight other achievements, in terms of infrastructure and economic development of your community?

The Ilawe to Ikere Road is under construction, we thank the state governor for embarking on the reconstruction of the road. We are most delighted that work commenced early in the month of April, it is our prayer that the road will be completed and commissioned before the end of this administration. Also, our General Hospital is well equipped and the St. Theresa’s Hospital is being renovated by the Federal Government with the possibility of a government takeover. The high court was commissioned during this period, the magistrate and customary courts are functioning. This means there is no case that cannot be handled here except those in the Appeal and the Supreme courts. The Girl’s Model School came into existence during this period. Also, Ilawe has become a centre of agricultural business with upsurge in demands for our crops such as cocoa, plantain and banana. Only recently, an international agro company approached the community for land to establish a processing factory and an expansive plantation for cocoa, cashew and coffee. The land has been allocated and we are working on the project. Within the period, several hotels and event centres sprung up. One of them is the ultra-modern event centre known as Adedoyin Event Centre, which was constructed by one of our eminent citizens.

What is the present situation with the Law School campus for your community that was recently announced by the Federal Government?

The Senate has approved the citing of a campus of the Nigeria Law School in Ilawe Ekiti. The process is still on and we will make a success of this great opportunity. Flooding has been a perennial problem of the community, with the rainy season fast approaching, what plans have you to address the negative impact on your people? About the catastrophic effect of flooding of the town about two years ago, I want to appeal to the governor that Ilawe needs the support of the government on channelisation in order to forestall future occurrences. Also, we are appealing to the government to give Ilawe a Fire Brigade Station. This is very important now that several gas stations are springing up in the town. The establishment of a Fire Brigade Station in Ilawe Ekiti will help to arrest any fire outbreak promptly. This is crucial because the nearest Fire Brigade Station to Ilawe is about 16 kilometres away, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Banana is a notable produce in Ilawe Ekiti, is there any plan to utilise the endowment for the benefit of the people?

During the planning of this celebration, the 10th year coronation anniversary, we made up our minds that it is time Ilawe had a plantain/banana processing factory. This is why we are appealing to everyone to donate generously to the launching of the initiative. We have all the raw materials but we need to have the wherewithal which experts estimated will cost about N3 million. We know that a journey of a thousand kilometres starts with a step. All of us, including the government of the state, are enjoined to donate generously to make this dream a reality.

