How Dingtone is helping ordinary Nigerians make international calls for a token

Nigeria is a big country, not just in geographic size, population or tribe, but more importantly, in its commerce and economy. Interestingly, too, Nigerians are the most travelled people in Africa, if not in the world. In fact, there is a saying that in any country in the world where you cannot find a Nigerian, know that that country is not on the map of the world.

“Most developed countries in the world are developed by Nigerians,” Chidi Ndu, an Abia State import and export dealer, said. “Go to China, the UK, the US, South Africa, Japan, even Russia and Ukraine that are fighting; Nigerians are all over the place.”

Ndu is not alone in this stance. Ahmad Sani, a FOREX dealer in Abuja; Kemi Kehinde, a local politician from Osun; Tobi Alao, a car seller in Ogun; Nana Aliyu, a lecturer in Taraba; Kenneth Akume, a pilot from Benue; Chioma Madu, a phone seller in Enugu; Aisha Sokoto, a pharmacist from Sokoto who have all travelled outside of Nigeria a couple of times, believe that Nigerians are not just all over the world, but are also doing well there.

But travelling from one country to another requires not only changing one’s phone ─ if the phone is not a global phone brand ─ it also requires one to change SIM cards to suit the dialling code or telecommunication requirement of the country one is travelling to.

No doubt there is the possibility of roaming when travelling abroad, but the cost of such service and the network fluctuation associated with it can be frustrating, especially if one is not rich enough to bear the cost.

“The first time I travelled outside of Nigeria, I wasn’t as rich as I am now,” Chidi Ndu said. “Then, it cost me more to connect with my family, friends, business associates and clients.”

“Even here in Nigeria, to call my friends and colleagues abroad costs me a lot,” Nana Aliyu lamented. “Imagine thousands, if not millions, of low-income Nigerians making such expansive calls to their people abroad. That can be frustrating sometimes.”

“I’m a pilot. I fly around all the time,” Kenneth Akume said. “Imagine how much it costs me to connect with my friends and family on a daily basis.”

These people and tens of millions of Nigerians are looking for an alternative way to cut the cost of calls, local and international, that they make on a daily basis. And unfortunately, in Nigeria, the government has recently increased the cost of calls and data services. This simply means the telecommunication companies will charge Nigerians more for these services.

Fortunately, however, Kemi Kehinde has discovered a way of making cheap calls, both home and abroad, and has been using this alternative for over four months now. Some of her colleagues and friends have been using it too to cut down the cost they incur from making international calls using the credit in their phones.

“This Dingtone App is a miracle,” one of Kemi’s friends exclaimed when she first used the app. “I can’t believe we’ve this in Nigeria all this while.”

Dingtone is an online phone service provider based in the United States. In 2012, it was originally launched as a VoIP application for voice calling and messaging without a SIM card, and has since shown significant expansion. Dingtone is used in more than 200 countries worldwide currently, and as a well-known application with millions of active daily users, it shows great user stickiness-active users spend an average of 32 minutes on the app and launch the app 8 times per day. For global users, Dingtone is one of the best alternatives to Google Voice for choosing a secure second phone number.

The Dingtone app at allows users to get a second phone number without buying a second phone. It gives users second phone numbers on their smartphones to let them divide their communications easily and without confusion. It is a flexible, personal communication app that gives customers a work number they can use.

With the rapid development of global economic integration, the international telephone is one of the necessary tools for every businessperson. According to Dingtone, the app boasts international business phone numbers from which Nigerians can choose numbers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, etc; make unlimited calls and texts to over 200 countries with no SIM card; and a good auto-reply, voicemail, call forwarding, call recording, block call, etc.

Currently listed among top-grossing apps in Nigeria, Dingtone wants to convey the messages that they are striving to provide reliable and affordable phone services to Nigerians as a solution to cut down phone bills, promote the economic growth of international trade, and bring closer connections for immigrants and their family members.

Benson, the Director of Growth Marketing at Dingtone, said having a US/UK number in Nigeria is one of the best ways to gain access to certain websites that have geographical restrictions towards countries like Nigeria. He added that, to some extent, this had hindered the flow of capital and commerce, especially for those engaged in international trade.

“Dingtone is essentially an end-to-end phone service contained inside an app,” Benson said. “You get free texts and free calls over WiFi, meaning when you’re at home – or on a WiFi network – you don’t have to pay for calls anywhere you are in the world.”

Nigeria’s population currently stands above 200 million, and many Nigerians have friends and relatives abroad who are into business or are students.

Recent research shows that American and European universities are full of Nigerian students, and the workforce of these continents has considerable Nigerian staff. Imagine the billions of dollars it costs Nigerians at home to contact and connect with their friends and family overseas.

“Since I discovered Dingtone, I’ve not made any international call with the call credit on my phone,” Chioma Madu said. “And when my friends call me from abroad, they use Dingtone too.”

“Before I started using Dingtone, I hardly spent three minutes on international calls,” Aisha Sokoto said. “But now, I can spend up to twenty minutes and more talking to my friends and family that live abroad.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...