How diversification drives NSIA’s asset growth

A well-diversified portfolio enabled the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to grow its net assets by 10.5 per cent to N1.02 trillion in the 2022 financial year.

Although the 2022 fiscal year was marked by un- precedented shocks, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring inflation, COVID-19 lock- down in China, food and energy crises, supply-chain disruptions and monetary policy tightening, the Nigeria Sovereign Invest- ment Authority (NSIA), audited results for the 2022 financial year, show that it recorded its 10th year of continuous positive earnings.

Specifically, the results show that the NSIA, manager of Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund, grew its net assets by 10.5 per cent to N1.02trillion, from the N919.73 billion re- corded in 2021.

Diversified portfolio

The results also indicate that its non-volatile revenue such as interest income, reve- nue from infrastructure busi- ness, and management fees earned from fiduciary activi- ties, increased by 34.5 per cent (N15.7 billion) year-over-year.

Commenting on the re- sults the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr. Aminu Umar- Sadiq, said the performance was recorded despite the chal- lenges in the operating envi- ronment.

He said: “Against market expectations and internal forecast, NSIA closed the 2022 financial year with a respect- able performance. This result underscores the robustness of our diversified portfolio and the excellent commitment of the team…”

He further stated: “As we look to the future, NSIA is resolute in its commitment to delivering increased in- vestments in critical sec- tors of the economy, driving growth across its funds, and attracting third-party capital into Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

In 2023, we will be resourcing our various plat- forms targeted at emerging sectors – renewable energy, sustainability, innovation, and healthcare – which will ensure the Authority achieves its dual objectives of delivering financial returns and im- pactful social outcomes.”

According to analysts, the financial performance under- scores the resilience of the NSIA’s investment strategy, and the quality of its earnings given the challenging macro- economic environment.

In a press release, the NSIA noted that a well-diversified portfolio continues to make it resilient to withstand market

challenges

The statement said the drop in the earnings of the NSIA Group by 34 per cent to N96.96billion at the end of 2022, from the N146.98 billion record- ed in 2021, was primarily at- tributable to the performance of the Authority’s Future Generations and Stabilisation portfolios that are invested in emerging and developed finan- cial market instruments.

Key projects

It noted that, in 2022, the NSIA reached a significant milestone in implementing its infrastructure strategy by delivering key projects, add- ing these projects cut across the Authority’s core sectors of focus and the implementation of specialized Federal Govern- ment initiatives.

For instance, on the Presi- dential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), the statement said that as of year-end 2022, 72 blend- ing plants had been included in the programme starting from 11 in 2017.

“In 2021, NSIA divested its interest in NAIC-NPK (now PFI-NPK), ceding its interest to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) while the management of the pro- gramme remains with the Au- thority.ThePFI-NPKreported a profit in 2022, the second year in a row, signaling a departure from prior import substitution programmes for fertilizer,” the statement said.

Also, Pandagric Novum, Pandagric Novum farm, a joint venture between NSIA and Signature Agri Investment, was commissioned in September of 2022 by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“The fully operational, in- tegrated farm is cited on 3,500 ha of land for the cultivation of maize and soybeans and connected to a147,000 met- ric tons per annum capacity poultry feed mill. It has 75,000 tons of storage infrastructure consisting of two silos and six bunkers, as well as 35,000 tons of raw material and finished goods storage,” the statement said.

Furthermore, it noted that the NSIA introduced the NSIA Prize for Innovation (NPI) as a measure to stimulate the inge- nuity of Nigerian innovators and technopreneurs to develop solutions that address real- world challenges with global application.

According to NSIA, “the NPI programme is a business enhancement initiative to support early-stage, growth- driven tech solutions through education, mentorship, and financing. The programme aims to catalyse the growth of the Nigerian technology ecosystem by identifying budding innovators, enhancing their capabilities, and providing a platform to scale their solutions globally.”

On the NSIA’s gas industrialisation initiative, the statement said that the Authority and its partner OCP Group of Morocco, made significant progress in the development of the 1.5MMT Ammonia and Di-Ammonium Phosphate production plants due to be sited in Akwa Ibom State, adding that the development of the project has reached an advanced stage, with all preliminary studies concluded.

“The Gas Supply and Ag- gregation Agreement is being finalised with relevant parties, and financing is largely in place to ensure the delivery of the project.

“In the 2022 financial year, NSIA continued its development of various projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), namely the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway (“LIE”), Second Niger Bridge (“2NB”), and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano High- way (“AKR”).

“These projects have reached advanced stages of construction, building on the successes of the 2021 financial year. The initial scope of the AKR was completed, and sig- nificant progress was achieved on the 2NB and LIE.

“NSIA has kicked off the roll-out of phase 2 of its health- care projects on the successes of the LUTH Cancer Centre and its two diagnostic centres in Kano and Umuahia. During the year, the Authority secured approval and began develop- ing 23 new modern medical diagnostic centers of excellence which will span across all six geopolitical zones in the country. Presently, two Oncol- ogy centres to be located in Enugu and Kaduna states, and six Cath Labs have advanced to the project execution stage,” the statement said.

Also, the statement said the NSIA has incorporated an equipment leasing company, Equilease, noting that this was in fulfilment of the Authority’s commitment to bridge notable voids in the domestic health- care value chain.

It said: “Equilease was con- ceived to stimulate the prolif- eration of high-quality medi- cal infrastructure in Nigeria by providing alternative fi- nancing options for acquiring critical medical equipment via equipment leasing.”

In addition, the NSIA has completed the 10MW Haske solar power plant in Kano in 2022 as its flagship renewable energy sector project. The power plant, the statement said, was developed on behalf of the Federal government and its subnational co-investors to provide off-grid electricity in the Kumbotso Local Govern- ment of Kano State.

Risk adjusted return

On the Future Generations Fund, the NSIA explained in the statement, that its ap- proach was centered on gen- erating healthy risk-adjusted returns, cautiously increasing market exposure, and growing the tactical allocation portfolio (ETFs) within the year.

“Overall, the Authority’s portfolio delivered a return of 1.87 per cent (in US$ terms) for the year ended 2022.

The Future Generations Fund out- performed its sovereign wealth funds peers by 10 per c3nt on average, with Private Equity being the top-performing sec- tor. Developed Equity, Hedge Funds, and Emerging Long Only Equity posted a decline in the year due to prevailing macroeconomic market condi- tions,” the statement said.

For the Stabilisation Fund, the Authority stated that it was largely invested in the United States’ sovereign debt instru- ments and Investment Grade Corporate Credit. It disclosed that at the end of December 2022, approximately 30 per cent of the fund was invested in a portfolio of U.S. treasury bonds tracking the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury bond 1–3-year index, noting that the fund returned 4.08 per cent (in US$ terms) for the year.

New executive management team

New Telegraph reports that the pioneer MD & CEO, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, completed his second and final tenure on September 30, 2022 and a new Executive Management team led by Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in Octo- ber of 2022. Two other Execu- tive Directors, Kola Owodunni and Olubisi Makoju were ap- pointed to the Board of NSIA.

The statement said: “This internal sourcing of the new ex- ecutives underscores the depth of the succession plan and the bench strength of NSIA,” add- ing that the Authority remains committed to managing Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund in a transparent, accountable and competent manner.

