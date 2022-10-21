How drunken husband beat wife to death over children’s school fees

..deceased brother demand for justice

M rs. Folashade Badejo was married to her husband, Oluranti Badejo, for many years and they lived at Orimerunmu community area of Ogun State. But the day she asked him for their children’s school fees Badejo got angry and allegedly beat her to death. Folashade’s stepbrother, Mr. Lekan Yusuf, is unhappy with how his sister was killed and he spoke with our correspondent at their residence. According to him, it was his elder sister’s seven year-old daughter who told him and his parents that it was because of school fees that led to a fight between her parents that led to the mother’s death. Yusuf said his late elder sister got angry because her husband drank to stupor on the fateful day even when their children were yet to pay their school fee.

It was in the process that they started fighting and the husband allegedly strangled her to death. According to Yusuf, he was sleeping when someone called him on phone to inform him about the incident around 1:47am. The person said he should come with his parents that something had happened, but he felt reluctant, and the person later called him again that it was an emergency and said his sister was between life and death. He said: “When my father woke up he said it was late that we wouldn’t be able to go to my elder sister’s house. A friend of mine called me again that I have to take heart and told me that my sister was dead, that was how we rushed out to my sister’s house. “When we got to her compound, a crowd had already gathered at that wee hours and I saw her husband weeping outside their apartment.

When we eventually entered their apartment, some pastors were praying for my sister who was lying on the floor. When I opened the cloth they used to cover her I saw burn on her check, the pastor praying for her told me not to shout, that she will wake up. “Her husband later walked up to me where I was standing to tell me that she was electrocuted. I never believed my sister’s husband.

My concern then was to see my sister’s children, because they would be the ones who I believe will tell me exactly what transpired between their parents. “My sister had three children, one of their tenants was trying to defend my sister’s husband, but when I started reigning curse, the tenant who was defending him later came to me where I was standing that it was my sister’s husband that beat her to death.

“When I entered their apartment for the second time it was then I removed the cloth they used to cover her, then I saw different burns on her chest including her breast. I lived with my sister in Ikorodu before they relocated to where they are now; I knew what her husband used to do to her. I didn’t spend up to four months in their house because of the manner he beats my sister. It was my sister who used to pay her children’s school fees.

All he knows how to do is to get drunk to stupor and come home to beat his wife.” According to Yusuf, what annoyed him that made him leave their house was one fateful day his sister was sleeping in the sitting room, her husband went to fetch water from the tap and started pouring it on her while she was sleeping, “because of that, I had to leave their house and started sleeping in the church.”

“It was my stepsister’s daughter who later shed light on what happened to me. She said her mother was talking to her father that they have not paid their school fees and they have also not eaten and there father was getting drunk, that was how her father slapped their mother and they started fighting Their father then hit the mother’s head on the wall and she fell and started breathing heavily and suddenly stopped and their father then went to plug iron and then burnt her chest, with the hope that she would wake up. “She also said her father went into the kitchen to pick his food and started eating, saying that the children should not mind their mother that she would stand up, that was how she died. All we want is justice for my sister; we don’t want her to die in vain.”

Deceased’s step-father laments

According to the deceased stepfather, Mr. Saheed Yusuf, it was unfortunate that his stepdaughter was killed in such a circumstance. He said, “Folasade was with me for seven years before she got married to the bustard who killed her, it was because of the constant beating from her husband that was why I persuaded them to leave Ikorodu and move to Orimerunmu community where I stay so as to monitor her. “It was this last weekend that I was told she had even bought same clothes for her mother and I to celebrate her birthday with her this October. A week before the incident, I told her to be using one of the shops in my house, because she’s like a daughter to me. We have accepted our fate, but all I want is justice. “I was sleeping when her younger brother received a phone call about the incident, when I got there she was dead already, her husband was shedding crocodile tears, when we got there and I told him you killed my daughter, he said it was not him, he killed her because she asked him to pay their children’s school fees. “Her husband was drunk to stupor that was why she confronted him. She is my stepdaughter, her father is from Kogi State, whatever they say is the final decision, but as for me, I want justice for her. This is the sixth month the deceased younger sister died during childbirth and she’s the one taking care of the baby left behind by her late sister now she is no more. “The deceased husband’s family was threatening the daughter who told us it was her father who beat her mother to death that hunger will kill her and her siblings that nobody will take care of them except their father who is now in police custody. “I have begged the police not to compromise, because the same family threatening the little girl had not contributed any meaningful thing to the children’s growth. It was loan that my stepdaughter always take to pay their house rent and also treated her daughter when her hand got broken. The man is an irresponsible man. She is yet to pay the loan she took; now we are the ones to repay the money she collected.”

A neighbour of the couple also speaks

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said he was at home when he heard the shout of a man, that when he got there, the man said his wife was electrocuted by their fridge. It was later their daughter told those of us who were there on the fateful day that it was her father that killed her mother. “The daughter said her mother was strangled by her father and that he was beating her, just because he told him he got drunk when they are yet to pay their school fees. The little girl said when their mother was breathing heavily there father told her to leave her that that is how she usually behave, that she would stand up. And he went to sleep, when he woke up he picked up hot iron to burn his wife’s chest with the hope that she would stand up. “The man then told his children that if anybody asked them about what happened to their mother, they should tell such a person that it was the fridge that electrocuted her, the man was later arrested the following day. “Truly the man is a drunk, but I have not seen the two lovers fight before, there was a place where I was working as a security guard when the man came that he was going home, I stopped him that I wouldn’t allow him. It was then he told me he knew me somewhere and he then begged me to allow him to go home that he had money he wanted to give to his wife and he counted the money in my presence. After giving his wife the money they both came back to where I was standing. He is a quiet person. Only God knows why this happened.”

Police react to the incident

Confirming the story, the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said men of the Ogun State Police Command on October 12, 2022 arrested a 51-year- old man, Oluranti Badejo for beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade Badejo to death. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional by the younger sister of the deceased, who reported that she received an information from her elder sister’s daughter that her sister who lives with her husband at number 7, Madam Felicia street, Orimerunmu, Mowe had been beaten to death by her husband. He said upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly dispatched the divisional detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the lifeless body of the victim was then evacuated to the mortuary in Shagamu for post mortem examination and that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of minor disagreement. He, however said, having realised that he had killed his wife; the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted. But unfortunately for him, their 8-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing. It was the daughter who testified seing her father strangulating her deceased mother to death. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspect be taken to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

