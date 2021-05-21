How Durbar Sallah festivities lightened up Bauchi vicinities

Thousands of people were converged at different streets and roads at different locations in the metropolis of Bauchi State to have and catch a glimpse of Sallah Dubar festivity, which is normally celebrated a day after the Eid-el Sallah. The Durbar festivity popularly known as “Hawan Daushe” was an old traditional occasion of activities in most of the Hausa’s and Fulani’s community in the Northern region of the country.

However, the Durbar festivity according to the “Sarkin Tarihi” the Chief Custodian of History in Bauchi ” Alhaji Dan Rimi Garba, who said is an old traditional system has been inherited from their four fathers from the past rulers in most Northern part of the country. Garba said the aimed of Durbar festivity “Hawan Daushe” was solely aimed at paying a Sallah homage visit to the Governor at Government House Bauchi a day after the Eid-el Sallah.

This according to him the delegations was led by the Emir Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and his 39 district heads and traditional rulers dressed in magnificent robes and turbans riding horses with a view to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the Traditional Rulers and the government. He added that the festivity also aimed at maintaining the ethical and values of the traditional culture in the community particularly Northern parts of the country. He further said the festivity also shows the health, strength and power of the kingdom warriors during the ancient period time.

As well as to exhibit their talents and techniques of fighting during war. However, this year Dubar festivity has witnessed a large turn out of thousands of teaming people including men, women, children and old age groups who came out at the streets and roads to shows love and respects to the royal father, while, other climbed on top of buildings, upstairs, and cars to catch a glimpse of the festivity colourful dressing of the traditional rulers and their entourage. This year’s Sallah durbar witnessed a heavy security presence from various security operatives groups including the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), teams of hunters and many vigilantes out fit seeing stationed in different strategic locations, particularly the venue of the events at Emir palace and government house.

Despite security fears and chaos expected, however, the event which lasted for almost seven hours was carried out peacefully. Second most interesting movement was the colourful dress attired wearing by the Traditional Rulers with their entourage riding on horses displaying, moving and matching in line according to their traditional hierarchy was highly impressive from the viewers.

The Dubar festivity started at about 09:00 am from the Emir’s palace to Government house and back to the Emir’s palace, after which each and every traditional ruler will pay a homage with their entourage to the Emir at Dubar ground. A distant that is not more than one hour, took the Emir almost four hours to return back to his palace due to unprecedented crowd at every streets, junctions and roads. New Telegraph also learn’t that the Dubar celebrations which was supposed to hold on Friday normally a day after the Sallah was postponed and shifted to Saturday because of the Jumma’at congregations.

