How Dustin Aab Is Preparing the Next Generation of Industry Leaders for Success

Actor Ahmad Mansour and entrepreneur Dustin Aab explain the significance of being bullish in life.
You are the main character in your life story and the plot circles around you. Therefore, your mindset determines what the next episode or chapter will look like. A lot of people downplay the power of the mind and what a positive mindset can do for them. Actor Ahmad Mansour and entrepreneur Dustin Aab appreciate the power of positive energy in their day and in everything they do. Ahmad has noted that his mindset contributes to his overall happiness and motivation. Dustin on the other hand has found more confidence and tenacity in positive thinking.
Looking at the world we live in today, it is difficult to be entirely positive; however, those who have a positive outlook on their lives, careers, and businesses enjoy a better life. According to Ahmad and Dustin, the most successful people are the ones who adopt a bullish attitude and run with it. Given their life experiences and success in their respective fields, Ahmad and Dustin are here to share with you 3 reasons why the foundation of your success lies in your mindset.
A positive mindset helps with resilience
“The entertainment industry is a world of performers,” says Ahmad. “As an actor, getting to embody a character can be an escape that I’ve seen many actors get sucked into.” Running from challenges is often an easy way out but according to Ahmad, it is more important to face your obstacles head on, which becomes much easier if you have a positive attitude about the process and the outcome. In business, positivity helps entrepreneurs keep moving even when they are at a dead end. Dustin notes that believing in a better outcome can go a long way to help you figure alternate solutions for the challenges you are facing.
Keeps you motivated
There isn’t one person in the world who can say that they’ve been at the same levels of motivation throughout their lives. Life will throw you curve balls and you have those days when your mind and body just won’t cooperate. “Being negative will always keep you down in the dumps longer,” says Dustin. Borrowing from his experience in the entertainment industry, Ahmad has also found that positivity helps you stay motivated. “A positive mindset is like a much-needed jolt of energy to remind you why you’re working so hard and what you’re working towards.”
Success starts in your mind
A ‘can do’ attitude is very important before you embark on anything. Both Ahmad and Dustin agree that your mind must be convinced that you can do it for you to be able to achieve your goals. If you don’t believe you can succeed, it doesn’t matter what you do, your mind and attitude will be your undoing.“It is important to have a positive attitude towards your goals, and believe them into existence,” states Dustin. The power of a positive focus in your life and your undertakings is easy to spot and it makes it easier to beat the negativity that comes with setbacks. Ahmad and Dustin, two people in different industries but with the same positive energy, have found that a negative outlook could be what stands between you and your success.

