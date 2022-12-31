How Eagles can regain fans’ trust after World Cup fiasco

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar deservedly earned accolades as one of the best editions of the global premier competition in recent history not only in terms of masterly organization, encouraging attendance, and excellent telecast but the number of shocking results it threw up which utterly upset the balance of power between long established powerhouses of Europe, South America, and their less illustrious African and Asian counterparts.

Africa particularly exploded on the global stage, producing unimaginable results to underline how football has grown on the continent in the last few years. In Russia, a mere four years ago, all five nations from the continent were eliminated in the group stages, with just eight points collectively. In Qatar, there was a wonderful resurgence which was headlined by Morocco’s magical march to the semifinals. Although only Senegal joined Morocco in the round of 16 in Qatar, Tunisia, Ghana, and Cameroon produced exciting results and upsets against some big guns.

Tunisia defeated the then reigning champions France in the last group game and were very close to sealing a spot in the knockout stage with that result. Cameroon recorded their own shocking victory over Brazil with Vincent Aboubacar’s lone goal while Ghana also defeated South Korea 3-2. Fans across Africa reveled in the impressive run of their representatives at the tournament, but proceeding in Qatar crushingly reopened the pains suffered by Nigerians over the failure of the Super Eagles to be part of that party in Doha and earn the chance to create history of their own. Given that Nigerians are a football-loving people, renowned for entertaining and quality football, and home to some of Africa’s biggest football names, the disappointment expressed by many over the abysmal performance of the nation’s national team in the build up to Qatar, came as no surprise. Although for the Nigerian fans, Multichoice Nigeria gave them an unforgettable tournament by delivering on all the promises made before the start of the competition.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, Mr John Ugbe, had told Nigerian soccer fans that they would enjoy the most exciting and memorable football experience at the World Cup – ever. Speaking at Eko Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the launch of the official campaign for Qatar 2022, Ugbe said: “For the first time ever, our customers can listen to match commentaries from the World Cup in the three major Nigerian languages and pidgin English. Matches will be preceded by a twohour preview and analysis by some carefully selected sports personalities from home and abroad. The match commentaries will run concurrently in Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo.” The fans certainly thoroughly enjoyed the tournament through the deliverables by Multichoice but would have preferred to throw their weight behind the Super Eagles instead of adopting other teams.

The economic cost of missing in Qatar.

Apart from the agony of waiting for another four years and as emotional as Nigeria’s failure may seem, it pales into insignificance in comparison to the economic cost of not participating in the 2022 World Cup. Aside from the drop in FIFA ranking, there is a huge loss of income in the immediate present and in the not too distant future.

For a start, Nigeria missed a pay day of $ 12.5 million (N5.6 billion) from FIFA for not qualifying for the finals. That is a preparation fee of $2.5million plus a guaranteed $ 10 million for qualifying for the group stage. It means NFF and the players lost substantial income for missing the World Cup.

In 2018, Nigeria earned a total ofà $ 3.75 million (N1.8 billion) during its three–and–half–year partnership with Nike and $500.000 (N240million) for qualifying for Russia’s World Cup. After the success of 2018, the money increased significantly. According to the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, the deal is worth 100 percent more, which means Nigeria would have grossed over $ 7 million (N3.3 billion) and more in bonus for qualifying for the World Cup, just from Nike.

The NFF and players were not the only ones who lost money. A huge amount of megabucks could have been made from marketing and branding, travels, viewing centers, and merchandising which is estimated to be running into billions of naira. “So, stakeholders including journalists, sponsors, merchandisers, administrators, promoters, and fans gnashed their teeth as they lost the opportunity of making money running into billions of naira,” Moses Adebeso, the Chief Executive Officer of Wolbesh Resouces, a financial consultancy firm, said. “The losses cannot be completely quantified in monetary terms because there are implicit and explicit costs of missing the tournament. Apart from economic loss, the country also missed the local engagement benefits as well as opportunities to strengthen its diplomatic relations with other countries.”

How Eagles can bond with fans again.

However, Morocco’s exciting run to Africa’s first-ever World Cup semi-final will inevitably inject new energy into African football and hold out hope for the continent’s teams when they return in larger numbers in four years’ time. But Nigerians could be genuinely worried that some of the negative indices that inhibited the growth of the game in the country, which culminated in the Super Eagles’ absence in Doha, could stop the team from making it to the United States in 2026 despite more slots for the continent if these elements are not wiped out. No doubt, the Eagles’ abysmal showing has damaged the bond between them and the fans and they can only rebuild the trust with impressive results. Erstwhile NFF President Pinnick insinuated that the Eagles could have gone as far as winning the tournament, had they qualified. But ex-international Peter Ijeh, described the assertion as a false dream, saying the inability of the team to make it in the first place, is a manifestation of an endemic problem with Nigerian football, which could have exposed the country to further ridicule had the squad made it to Qatar. Ijeh believes that the performances of the team since they lost the ticket also showed that no lessons have been learnt so far. He said if the squad is to regain the confidence of the fans, the players must be ready to play as a unit and the coach stamp his identity on the squad. “Eagles have always been blessed with good players who do well for their clubs but we have not been able to see those forms translated to good performance for the national team. It is a team of individual qualities but as a team, we have not been doing well. Look at the way the squad has turned out even after we lost the World Cup tickets; they haven’t been spectacular.

“The new coach Jose Peseiro has been with the team for some time and up till now, I don’t know his philosophy. We don’t know the pattern and playing style of the Eagles. Peseiro hasn’t put his personality on the squad and the results have also not been coming his way. He has lost about five matches now as Eagles coach. Look at the big teams we have played, we lost almost all of those games; we beat Lesotho and Siera Leone but we haven’t made our mark in big games. He has to start showing us his plan and strategy for this team,” he said.

Another ex-international, Friday Ekpo, said evidently, there is a clear correlation between the condition of local leagues, which suffer from lack of due attention, and the poor performance of the Super Eagles in recent times. He insisted that local leagues are the foundation for the development of national teams, hence, the need to revamp the professional divisions in Nigeria to reinvigorate the production channel for the national teams. “The development of any country’s football lies in the local league; if we don’t concentrate on making the league vibrant so that we can start producing quality players again, we are making a grievous mistake.

The local league is what produced people like me, Segun Odegbami, and Austin Okocha,” he said. On his part, Edema Fuludu wants the administrators to redirect focus to age-grade squads including the U-17, U-20, and U-23 saying the junior teams have been the most veritable platform for the production of players for the Super Eagles. “We have always done well at the age-grade competitions but we don’t seem to care about that aspect of our football again. Most of the players that became stars in the Eagles came from the junior ranks and if you notice since we decided not to abandon the grassroots, the Eagles have now been suffering. At a time we didn’t qualify for both U-20 and U-17 World Cup; if the Eagles must rise again, we have to revive that channel of production,” he said. It is hard to accept that the country has world-class Nigerian players plying their trade abroad but return home to poor facilities and below-average standard of training. And the government needs to do more in the area of infrastructural development and improvement of security to encourage private investors to venture into the business of football. Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun spoke the mind of his colleagues when he said lack of infrastructure affects their performances.

“We have to be honest, the infrastructure, we are not being provided with the best materials to do our job. It starts with pitches or it starts with accommodation but it goes on to pitches and all these kinds of things. “If you say you want to see the next Messi coming out of Nigeria or the next Cristiano Ronaldo or whatsoever if you want to see us so, then you need to make sure that back home in Nigeria, we have the best possibilities. “Like, why don’t we have a base in Nigeria where we meet up like St. George’s Park in England? We don’t really have something like that.

For a member of the 1980 African Cup of Nations- winning team, Felix Owolabi, the Eagles players must show more commitment to the national call. “The Super Eagles should have learnt their lesson by now that non-commitment to national duty and a nonchalant attitude has no place in modern football. Of course, maladministration was also part of the reasons our team is not in Qatar. A great lesson to anyone of them that will be invited for the next assignments is to know that playing for the national team is about identity and the vain pride should be cast away and concentrate on doing their best for their fatherland,’ he said.

It’s the second time – having also failed to qualify in 2006 – the Super Eagles would be absent from the global football spectacle since the country’s first appearance in 1994 in the United States but it will be fatally dangerous for the game if the Nigerian flag is not hoisted in America in 2026, a former captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh warned. “Nigeria football will be all but dead if we fail to qualify for the next World Cup. We’re already behind many countries because we didn’t qualify (for Qatar 2022) and we’re farther behind because we didn’t participate in this World Cup,” he warned.

