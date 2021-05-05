How Edo 2020 lit up Benin

There had been several postponements of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, and even last minute rumours that the games had been taken to Abuja – the last host of the festival. The NSF was initially scheduled to hold in March of 2020 but was, however, postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused total shutdown of the entire world with sporting events not left out.

It, however, finally began on April 4 at the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin and other centres within the ancient city. It was a beauty to behold with the opening ceremony happening three days later where the defending champion, Delta State, presented the trophy to the host state. Right from the entrance of the city, there were signs of excitement in the air with banners showing all that something was happening in the city.

Although there were security fears, but the state government tried their best to make things work with most visitors to the state enjoying their stay in the state capital. It sports fiesta was opportunity for the businessmen and women in the ancient city to make brisk business with over 10,000 visitors descending on the town. Apart from the athletes that were lodged at the University of Benin hostels, other elite athletes like Ese Brume, Peter Moreno, Mike Edward and some others were put in some of the top hotels in the city located in the GRA area of Benin.

The journalists, officials and other top visitors that thronged the city also took solace in the hotels within the vicinity. But many visitors were left bitterly disappointed as they struggled to find accommodation as many of the top hotels were fully booked.

Taxi drivers were not left out in the financial largess that normally follows such extravaganzas as they charged their passengers more than the normal fares especially with many individuals from out of state preferring to take charters to their destinations. Food sellers were also not left out as they took advantage of the moment to make some brisk business during the two weeks the festival lasted.

According to a resident of Benin, who spoke with our correspondent and who gave her name as ‘Aunty Peculiar’, said the festival people had made things expensive for them. “Make you people leave our town on time be cause everything is now expensive in the town,” she said.

“The maximum weusedto take drops in this townwasN500, butnowit’sfromN700andabove. “What of food? It now very expensive and also we cannot even see rooms in any hotel especially around the GRA. “A friend was supposed to have her birthday; she had to postpone it till the end of the festival because we couldn’t get any good venue.”

Buying food in the evening after a hard day’s job a big issue with a popular restaurant, Victorious Kitchen, on the popular Ihama Road, the centre of activities.

The restaurant did not lack customers from morning till night with people of different races and life queuing up to be served. Incidentally another striking thing about Ihama Street remains the activities of the ladies of the night adorning the area in their different sizes and often outlandish outfits.

One day during a visit to the street by a number of journalists, one of the ladies actually accosted them and unashamedly asked why they were not patronizing them. She pointedly asked on day:

“You these sports people no get money to f…?” Another citizen, who spoke with our correspondent, said although they expected much, but the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic really affected so many things. Amanagerof oneof thehotelsintownsaidit wasunfortunatethatapartfromthevirus, theinsecurityinthecountryalsoaffectedsomepartof thebusinessaspeoplearescaredof goingoutasit would have been when everything was normal.

After a fortnight, the festival finally came to an end with athletes, officials and guests packing up and leaving the ancient city back as it had been before Edo 2020 had kicked off. Next year it will be the turn of Delta State to become a beehive of activities with the same group descending on ‘The Big Heart’ as it hosts the next National Sports Festival – as defending champions having triumphed in Edo with after winning 158 gold, 116 silver, and 110 bronze medals.

