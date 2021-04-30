How EdoBEST lifted primary school education, by SUBEB chair

Three years after the introduction of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, tagged: “EdoBEST Project” initiated as part of efforts to transform and improve the quality of the state’s primary school education sub-sector, the state has continued to count the gains of the project.

The project, which is aimed at revamping the first six-year of basic education in the state, following the dwindling fortune of the primary school system, according to the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), will be extended to public junior secondary schools in order to also change the narrative of several years of poor teaching and learning process in the school system.

Lamenting the rot besetting the development of the school system over the years, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, recalled that before the introduction of EdoBEST project, little was happening in public schools in terms of quality teaching, learning and co-curricular activities, given the high rate of absenteeism and dereliction of duties by the teaching personnel, as well as lopsided deployment of teachers at the detriment of rural schools.

Oviawe, who spoke during one of the activities marking three-year anniversary of the implementation of the project, however, said that conscious efforts had been made in the last three years through the deployment of technology-based device and innovation, which provides the teachers with tablets with standardised lesson notes already programmed with pedagogical and classroom management skills towards enhancing learning outcomes in schools.

The EdoBEST Project, which presently covered 870 of the 1,056 public primary schools in the state, was launched in April 2018, after the state government carried out carried out what she called a painstaking pupils’ diagnostics between February and March to be able to determine where the pupils were in terms of learning.

To accomplish the objectives of the initiative, she noted that the EdoBEST Project was anchored on five pillars of system strengthening, teacher development, quality assurance and capacity building, curriculum and learning outcome, community engagement and partnership, as well as infrastructure development. Against the backdrop of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s strong belief that basic education is the foundation of education, the SUBEB Chairman, said the initiative primarily was conceived to bring back those good things that the old Midwest Region and Bendel State were known for in the education sector in the face of current realities.

While explaining the five pillars, Oviawe noted that under the teacher development programme, training and capacity building were created for staff in which over 700 staff of the Board had been trained, and over 11,000 teachers trained in modern pedagogies. According to her, no fewer than 70 Quality Assurance Officers are charged to visit schools regularly in order to monitor pupils’ welfare, the quality of facilities, teachers’ activities and the entire teaching process. According to her, under School- Based Management Committee, the government also instituted a N50 million School Improvement Grant, which is given to communities, which also contribute their counterpart fund for projects to improve schools in their communities. The grants, she added, were meant to provide playgrounds, furniture and under facilities carried out under strict supervision.

The SUBEB Chairman, who hinted that the plans to extend the initiative to secondary schools were informed by the success of the project at the primary school level, added that so far the state government had spent over N6 billion on provision of infrastructure in public primary schools in the last three years. On the 186 public primary schools that were yet to be linked to the EdoBEST programme, the SUBEB chairman, however, noted that the schools would be part of the quality basic education programme before the end of 2021. “Governor Godwin Obaseki is using the state’s counterpart funds to improve basic education in the state.

In terms of human and material resources, Obaseki’s administration is unquantifiable. “We already know the cost to have every child in the classroom including the training of teachers; the smart phones that the head teachers use to synchronise with the teacher’s tablets, textbooks and other educational materials are included. Oviawe explained. While stressing that basic education has remained free in the state and that the government has been providing instructional materials since 2018, she said that about 3,000 graduates under the Teaching Fellow Programme were going to be hired as teachers.

To boost the teaching force in the state, the SUBEB boss said the recruitment processes should have been completed before the end of May, saying that the newly recruited teachers would be given the requisite training for them to be able to deliver quality education in the schools. Under the EdoBEST programme, she further noted that all basic education schools enjoyed uniform teaching due to a centrally developed lesson note system, while the school curriculum in EdoBEST is tailored after the national curriculum.

“Our goal is to train our children so that they can compete anywhere in the world. Over seven million textbooks, instructional materials and examination papers have been distributed to students,” she added. She also added that EdoSTART and EdoBEST Inclusive had been introduced under the project, which would further revamp and strengthen Special Education and Special Schools in the state for children with disabilities or special needs to acquire relevant education that will position them for life.

Towards this end, Oviawe said the three state Colleges of Education were being strengthened to address the educational needs of the students and state, noting that the curriculum of special schools is being invigorated to embrace skill acquisition.

On the challenges that faced the introduction of the project, she said: “In an environment where accountability and transparency were not the typical norm, attempts to introduce those two important attributes into any system, are bound to face resistance and backlash. For instance, when we came in, the distribution of teachers across the 18 local government areas was very lopsided. We had the bulk of our teachers in the urban centres. We had up to 40 excess teachers in one school.

They were just creating arms of classes, and in each class, they didn’t have more than 10 to 15 pupils. There was a massive waste of resources. To commemorate the anniversary, a reading and fluency competition involving pupils from rural and urban schools across the state was organised in which a 10-year- old Florence Patrick, a pupil of Owina Primary School, Idunmwowina in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, a rural school won the competition.

The Primary Five pupil, who won the competition with the highest reading speed and fluency of 189 words per minute, compared to average of 180 words per minute for children from developed countries, Florence was crowned as One-Day SUBEB Chairman. According to Florence’s teacher, Mrs. Roseline Eke-Ebiyo, the pupil, who joined the school two years ago from a private school had improved tremendously. She said the introduction of the Edo- BEST had led to general improvement in learning outcomes of public school children and boosted their confidence in relating with their private school counterparts.

“In those days, public school children could not express themselves. But now, our children have learnt a lot in English and Mathematics. That is the innovation that EdoBEST achieved,” Eke-Ebiyo stressed, saying the introduction of EdoBEST project has led to the depletion in the enrolment of three private schools in the community.

The teacher, who explained that EdoBEST had transformed them from analog to digital teachers, said it moved us from analog to digital and now we no longer write lesson notes, insisted that the pattern of teaching has been quite different, while there is a close monitoring of pupils in class. Mrs. Eke-Ebiyo, therefore, appealed to Governor Obaseki to expand the classroom facilities as the school had become congested with over 100 pupils in a class that once had 55 pupils. On his part, the Chairman, School Based Management Committee for Adesuwa Primary School, GRA, Benin, Mr. Albert Iyamu said EdoBEST had restored parents’ confidence in public schools.

He said: “Edo BEST impacted greatly on schools. Parents, who hitherto could not afford good education for their children could now attend good government schools where the right norms are in place. The teachers, pupils now do what is right in terms of teaching and learning. “Before now public schools were seen as a place where you go to do things that are not necessarily right. But, because of Edo- BEST, people are now withdrawing their children in drove from private schools to enroll them in public schools because they are getting the desired results.”

