How EFCC found $10,000 fake travellers’ cheque on businessman – Witness

A forensic document examiner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamairiga Haruna, yesterday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court Lagos, how ten thousand counterfeited United States dollars travellers cheques was found in the possession of a businessman, one Mark Obisesan. Obisesan was docked alongside three others; Olumide Mcintosh, Bolaji Bakare, Goodluck Bazunu, before Justice Sherifat Solebo on an eleven count charge. The four defendants were arraigned on charges bothering on conspiracy, purchasing forged Bank notes and forging United States Dollar Travelers cheque no GA 908-981- 567.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were alleged to have committed the offence sometime in 2018 in Lagos. However, during yesterday’s proceedings, Haruna, who testified as an EFCC’s second prosecution witness (PW2), said that the ten thousand dollars travellers’ cheque, when critically observed, lacked the statutory security features of a cheque. While led in evidence by the EFCC Counsel, Nkereuwem Anana, the witness said that the traveller’s cheque was analysed with handheld magnifier, laker microscope, video comparator 8000 and ultraviolet light.

