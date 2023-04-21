How Egwu impacted on 9th Senate with bills, motions

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how a former governor of Ebonyi State and twoterm senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Sam Egwu, positively impacted on the parliament with bills and motions

Senator Samuel Egwu represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District of Ebonyi State. He is a cognate member of the apex legislative Assembly, having been first elected in 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and re-elected in 2019 on the platform of the same party.

The former governor’s senatorial bid for a third term in the just concluded general election did not materialise as he lost to a former state chairman of the PDP who later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Nwebonyi. Nwebonyi polled 65,863 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ejiofor Chukwu of Labour Party (LP) scored 42,283 votes to emerge second, while Egwu came a distant third with 26,569 votes. However, unlike some senators in the previous assemblies, who passed through the national parliament without allowing the legislative institution to pass through them by leaving no legacies behind, Egwu is leaving some remarkable legacies. The former Ebonyi State governor achieved these by introducing some critical bills, some of which have been passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammdu Buhari, while others are at various stages, receiving legislative attention from the lawmakers.

Similarly, Senator Egwu also single-handedly sponsored some motions and also co-sponsored others, which brought reprieve to some troubled situations and areas across the country, and ultimately contributed immensely towards government national development efforts. One of the bills sponsored by the lawmaker was “a Bill for an Act to Amend the Procurement Act to Provide for and Adopt a Local Content Policy and Timely Completion of Procurement Process, and for other related Matters, 2016.” The bill was passed in 2016.

The bill amended some sections of the 2007 Procurement Act with the intention to promote the purchase of locally manufactured goods and also ensure speedy completion of projects. It specifically amended Section 15(1) of the Act by inserting additional clauses to close the gap created by the Act “as we have witnessed in the recent arms procurement saga.”

The amendment also addressed the issue of disposal, which is an integral aspect of procurement as that was aptly captured by the amendment in the new sub-clause 1(e). The bill also provided section 34(1,2) that makes provision for patronising made-in Nigeria goods in order to encourage Nigerian manufacturers. Another important bill sponsored by the Ebonyi North senator was “a Bill for an Act to provide for the Prevention, Control and Management of Sickle Cell Anemia and for other Purposes connected therewith 2021.”

The bill, which was passed by the Senate in 2021, provided for the control and management of Sickle Cell Anaemia, a genetically inherited disease in Nigeria. In his presentation, before the passage of the bill, Egwu had explained that Sickle Cell Anaemia was a disease and inherited disorder of Haemoglobin (SS) from either or both parents of a child, affecting nearly 100 million people globally. According to him, Nigeria ranked first in the world as a sickle cell endemic country and was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2006, as the capital of sickle cell disease in the world. He warned that the disease had the potential of affecting Nigeria’s aspiration of attaining Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-being of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2020 unless special attention was paid to the prevention and management of the disease.

Egwu pointed out that the bill would establish the much needed legal framework for the prevention, control and management of the continuous spread of the disease, as well as avert early deaths and provide specialised trainings aimed at grooming qualified nurses and midwives that would provide the required appropriate medical care to the teeming population. According to him, the nursing institution had become imperative in view of the high demands for medical and allied health professionals in Nigeria, saying that, many reports suggested that the number of nurses and midwives in the country was not adequate to deal with the increasing population growth and the health care needs of the people.

Egwu pointed out that the problem had been further compounded by the rising wave of external migration of medical and allied health professionals seeking greener pastures in more developed countries. He observed that the admission capacity of the nation’s educational and other training institutions was highly limited and could not take up to 40 per cent of the young population seeking admission to study nursing, midwifery and allied courses. The lawmaker lamented that as a result of this deficit, the needed health professionals are not adequately produced, leading to crisis in the educational and health sectors. Egwu noted further that the scarcity of qualified nurses and midwives had encouraged the activities of quack nurses and untrained traditional health attendants in the local communities, whose activities had led to uncountable avoidable deaths, incapacitations and maternal health issues. He also co-sponsored “a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS) Act 2010 and for Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2018.”

On motions, the lawmaker sponsored a motion on the Unfair Trade Practices of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria, as well as a motion on the demise of Senator Christopher Chukwuma Nshii. Others are a motion on the Total State of Disrepair and Collapse of the Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway; a motion on the Demise of Prof. Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike; a Motion of the Demise of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike and a motion on the Urgent Need for Federal Government’s Intervention to End the Serial Killing of Innocent and Defenceless Citizens in Ebonyi State by alleged Herdsmen. Also to his credit are motions he co-sponsored, which include a motion on the Collapse of Road Infrastructure in Nigeria and motion on the Land and Water Resources Crisis and the Menace of Typha Grass in Hadejia-Jamare-Komadugu- Yobe Bsin. Moreover, he co-sponsored a motion on the Need for National Unity and Peaceful Coexistence in Nigeria, a motion on the Excess Crude Account: and Illegality and a Drain Pipe and a motion on the Gridlock on the Calabar-Itu Federal High Way.