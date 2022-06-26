How Ekweremadu lured me to London to harvest my organ – David Ukpo

The last definitely has not been heard on the organ harvest saga involving one David Ukpo in which the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the wife, Beatrice, are currently embroiled in.

This is because the young man at the centre of the controversy, David Nwamini Ukpo, has taken to his Facebook wall to explain how he met Senator Ekweremadu and was allegedly lured from Nigeria to London for the harvesting of his kidney without his consent.

Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested in London by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday and charged with the alleged crime of trying to bring a child to the UK to allegedly harvest organs. TheNiche gathered that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022

On Friday, documents emerged which showed that the alleged victim who was said to be a 15-year-old-child may actually be 21 years old. A letter written by Ekweremadu also suggested that the lawmaker disclosed to the British embassy why he was taking David Ukpo to London. David Ukpo denied any knowledge of why he was ferreted to the United Kingdom other than the promise of a good job and better life.

David Ukpo narrated his side of the story in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 25, where he also posted his Visa page to back up his claims, even as Senator Ekweremadu and his wife remain in detention, having been denied bail by a London magistrates’ court where they were arraigned hours after their arrest on Thursday, June 23.

“On one fateful day I met a man named Okoro in a building site where I was working for my daily bread, Okoro told me he liked me, he wanted to help me achieve my dream because he saw me as a great person.

He told me could work in the UK . I just started laughing because I don’t have money for that, then I told him no I’m not interested and asked me why I told him I don’t have money for that.

