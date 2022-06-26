News

How Ekweremadu lured me to London to harvest my organ – David Ukpo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The last definitely has not been heard on the organ harvest saga involving one David Ukpo in which the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the wife, Beatrice, are currently embroiled in.

 

This is because the young man at the centre of the controversy, David Nwamini Ukpo, has taken to his Facebook wall to explain how he met Senator Ekweremadu and was allegedly lured from Nigeria to London for the harvesting of his kidney without his consent.

 

Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, were arrested in London by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday and charged with the alleged crime of trying to bring a child to the UK to allegedly harvest organs. TheNiche gathered that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022

On Friday, documents emerged which showed that the alleged victim who was said to be a 15-year-old-child may actually be 21 years old. A letter written by Ekweremadu also suggested that the lawmaker disclosed to the British embassy why he was taking David Ukpo to London. David Ukpo denied any knowledge of why he was ferreted to the United Kingdom other than the promise of a good job and better life.

 

David Ukpo narrated his side of the story in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 25, where he also posted his Visa page to back up his claims, even as Senator Ekweremadu and his wife remain in detention, having been denied bail by a London magistrates’ court where they were arraigned hours after their arrest on Thursday, June 23.

 

“On one fateful day I met a man named Okoro in a building site where I was working for my daily bread, Okoro told me he liked me, he wanted to help me achieve my dream because he saw me as a great person.

 

He told me could work in the UK . I just started laughing because I don’t have money for that, then I told him no I’m not interested and asked me why I told him I don’t have money for that.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Plateau: Operation Rainbow arrests 16 drugs dealers in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Operatives of the Plateau State Security Outfit, ‘Operation Rainbow’ have cracked down on a notorious illicit drug peddling market located within the premises of Government Secondary School, Gangare in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and arrested 16 suspected drug dealers. Only recently the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong had pledged to […]
News Top Stories

Investigation: S’East govs, political leaders abandon Kanu for 2023

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Even as the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu continues, investigations by New Telegraph has shown that many South East leaders and politicians are not whole heartedly committed to pursuing a political solution as proposed by some of them. Sources in the South East told New […]
News

Councillors protest over unpaid salaries in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

State not owing salaries –Osagie Aggrieved councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 15 out of 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State Wednesday trooped out in protest over months of unpaid arrears of salary owed them by chairmen of the councils in the state. They appealed to President Muhammad Buhari, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica