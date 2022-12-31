How Electoral Act, party primaries, “Emi Lokan,” “Obedient,” and other political events shaped 2022

2022, which ends today, is a year preceding another election year in Nigeria. As expected, the year was full of political activities, especially party primary elections that came with the usual crisis, disagreements, unbridled ambition, and all forms of political moves. It was a year that the much touted Electoral Act was signed into law. The year witnessed new political lexicons in Nigeria, including “Emi Lokan,” coined by the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obidient, the name given to the supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Atikulates, given to the supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar amongst others. We bring you some of these political events and activities that shaped Year 2022.

2022 Electoral Act

President Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law in February. This law gave a new direction the political landscape as the Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act bars political appointees from voting or contesting at party congresses. The Act forced many political appointees to resign to contest their party primaries, while others decided to remain in office and forget about their ambition.

Rumoured presidential ambitions of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, CBN Governor, Emefiele

As political parties were preparing for the primary elections, there were reports that former president Goodluck Jonathan, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, were eyeing the presidency under the APC platform. Supporters of Jonathan in the APC wanted to field him as the party’s consensus presidential candidate after a Fulani group obtained the APC’s N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for him. Following the Electoral Act, Emefiele had also applied for an order of status quo ante bellum to be made against INEC and the AGF so that he would not be made to resign from office until 30 days before the 2023 general election. The plaintiff in an ex-parte application had also denied being a political appointee, but a public servant not caught by Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act 2022. The CBN governor asked the court to invoke Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution to bar the defendants from asking him to vacate office until 30 days before the February 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu’s ‘Emi l’okan’ (It’s my turn)

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, opened the floor for the biggest political events on Monday, January 10, when he declared his interest to join the 2023 presidential race. Announcing his interest in the contest is not the main thing, but meeting President Muhammadu Buhari and declaring his interest at the presidential villa dominated the media space. On June 2, 2022, Tinubu refered to the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, as ‘Eleyi’ in Abeokuta. The meeting of the APC presidential candidate with Ogun delegates in Abeokuta, the state capital, is one of the biggest political events that shaped Nigeria’s politics in 2022. Speaking at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu said, ‘emi l’okan’ which is loosely translated in the Yoruba language as, ‘It is my turn’. He said, “It is my time, I’m educated, I’m experienced. I have been serving people for a long time. Bring me the presidency, it is my turn.” After his declaration, many analysts predicted that Tinubu’s ‘outburst’ in Ogun might affect his ‘lifelong ambition.’ But Tinubu subsequently won the party’s presidential ticket after polling 1,271 votes. Former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316 votes to come second, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo garnered 235 votes to come third.

Wike vs Atiku, Ayu and PDP

This is perhaps one of the biggest political events that shaped 2022. The crisis started after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, lost the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential ticket to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in May 2022. Atiku won the primary by 371 votes to defeat Wike who polled 237 votes, while a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes. But the announcement of Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate marked the beginning of crisis in the main opposition party in the country. Shortly after the announcement, Wike and his camp in the PDP demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from his position. With the refusal of Ayu to step down, the Rivers governor took time to open several Pandora boxes and took Ayu and the PDP leadership to the cleaners, leading to the polarisation of the party at the top level with Wike leading other Governors and big wigs in the party to form an opposition within the party.

PDP G5 governors

Following the crisis in the PDP after its presidential primary, Wike and other governors in the party formed what is now known as the PDP G5 governors. Other members of the group are Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). The governors have been meeting within and outside the country on the current crisis rocking the PDP. While peace moves have been made in the past by the party and its presidential candidate, the crisis has remained unresolved. Wike has been unrelenting in his campaign against Ayu and Atiku and he has used all available opportunities to speak against the leadership of the party, vowing not to work for its presidential candidate with a promise to unveil the presidential candidate he would support in due course.

Osinbajo, Amaechi, Lawan’s dashed presidential hopes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former governor Rotimi Amaechi, and the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan tried their luck to get the APC presidential ticket, but lost to Tinubu. Many political analysts and opinion leaders had suggested that Osinbajo shouldn’t have contested against his erstwhile boss and political godfather. They submitted that he should have thrown his weight behind Tinubu, whose ticket they said he used to get to the office of the nation’s vice presidency. Although other aspirants stepped down for Tinubu, those who insisted on not stepping down, contested and lost include Amaechi, Osinbajo, Lawan, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Mr Tein Jack-Rich and Pastor Tunde Bakare. Also, there were reports that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, tried to impose Lawan as the ruling party’s consensus candidate. However, there was a quick intervention and announcement by the Northern APC governors led by Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, which cleared the path for Tinubu to coast to victory.

Peter Obi and ‘Obidient’ Movement

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in May 2022. Obi was a presidential aspirant under the PDP, but he resigned from the main opposition party and also withdrew from the presidential race on the platform of the party on May 25. He announced his resignation in a letter titled, “Resignation From PDP and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest” addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, dated May 24. Obi, in the letter, attributed the decision to “recent developments within the PDP.” Obi was the party’s running mate to Atiku in the 2015 presidential election. Until his resignation, Obi was one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP. The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party is Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a billionaire politician from Kaduna State. Since Obi’s emergence as the LP flagbearer, he has been enjoying massive support from the Nigerian youths, who christened themselves as ‘Obidients’, across social media platforms. This group of supporters has engaged in several campaigns both online and offline in their bid to achieve the Obi/Datti presidency in 2023.

Aregbesola and Tinubu’s disagreement

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in February, accused his erstwhile political leader and boss, Tinubu, of imposing the immediate past Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people against popular will. Aregbesola, who was governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018, declared that leaders who equated themselves to the status of a god should be upstaged. He stated that he trusted Tinubu, but that the latter repaid him with betrayal. Aregbesola, who leads an APC faction in Osun, accused Oyetola of not consolidating on his eight-year achievements. The crisis between Aregbesola and Oyetola became public knowledge after the minister opposed the governor’s second- term bid. He said Oyetola should be given the same treatment that former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was given in Lagos State. What happened in the election was then termed to be a fallout of the issues between Aregbesola and Oyetola.

Adeleke defeats Oyetola in Osun State

The new Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, in July 2022, dashed the hope of the then governor and APC flag bearer, Gboyega Oyetola, during the state’s governorship election. Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes, beating Oyetola who garnered 375,027 votes in the keenly contested race. In the election held across 3,763 units in the 30 local government areas in Osun, the PDP won 17 of the LGAs, while the APC recorded more votes in the remaining 13. Adeleke’s nephew, award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, played a major role in the latter’s victory. Since he assumed office, Adeleke and his aides have been making several allegations against the administration of Oyetola on issues relating to misman-agement of the resources of the state and other matters.

Ike Ekeweremadu’s alleged organ harvest saga The Metropolitan Police

in London in June arrested a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice. They were arrested for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organs of a child for his daughter, who needed an organ transplant. Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested at Heathrow Airport in London en route to Istanbul in Turkey. While Beatrice has been released, Ekweremadu is currently detention in the UK. If convicted, the lawmaker may get a maximum of a life sentence or 12 months imprisonment or a fine, or both on summary conviction under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015.

APC N100m tag price for expression of interest and nomination form for presidential candidate

On Wednesday, April 20, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the price of its expression of interest and nomination form for presidential candidates as N100 million at an event attended by President Muhammadu Buhari. The announcement shocked many Nigerians and was greeted with criticism. However, political pundits have said that the APC forms have always been the highest since its emergence in 2015. But the issue generated much controversies in the nation then.

