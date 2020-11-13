How Emiliano Guerrero Turned Obstacles Into Superpowers

Life has not always been easy for San Francisco-based eCommerce start-up co-founder Emiliano Guerrero. “Growing up, I suffered from a speech impediment which led to me rarely speaking for most of my young childhood,” he explains. “I was enrolled in various programs and additional special classes in public school to accommodate my learning.”

Nevertheless, Emiliano did not allow this obstacle to stand in his way. He graduated high school early at the age of 16 by taking classes at the local state college during the day and bussing to the local city college to take dual credit classes almost every afternoon. “My days were filled with running and reading to keep myself busy. I eventually took up trading stocks, just to keep myself busy. By early high school, I was convinced my life’s plan was to graduate, go to college, and get a well paying job on Wall Street, because that was my idea of what being ‘successful’ was at the time.”

Instead, Emiliano began his career by starting small businesses in his college dorm room, quickly flipping the profit, and reinvesting into greater opportunities each time. He continued to work on his speaking abilities by practicing articulating whenever he was alone. He admits, “I personally think this obstacle has turned into a superpower, a blessing in disguise of sorts. I was made fun of and got in many fights in the school yard growing up over my lack of speaking, but it has made me who I am today.”

Today, Emiliano’s start-up, Scale Online, has helped dozens of individuals and businesses to scale their stores on the Amazon marketplace to six figures in revenue. He and his business partner have also launched a Youtube channel, ZGN, which has already surpassed 10,000 subscribers since its inception in February of 2020. Through these endeavors, Emiliano has gained financial freedom and opened many doors of opportunity for future professional pursuits. He says, “The things that are meant to set you back the most in life often tend to make you who you are. I would never take back any decision or change any trait of myself. These aspects of myself have molded me into who I am today.”

