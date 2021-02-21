How engine failure caused Beechcraft crash – NAF

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has blamed the crash of its Beechcraft KingAir B350i on failure of engine.

The military aircraft was returning to the Nnamdi Azikiww International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, when it crashed, killing all seven NAF personnel aboard.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has since ordered investigation into the incident.

The probe is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash,” Daramola said.

According to him: “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased”.

