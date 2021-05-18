News

How everyone you meet can potentially aid your path to success, according to Myles Kronman

Myles Kronman is the founder of Model House LA and a firm believer in the power of networking. Here are three reasons why he believes networking is key.
Expands your capability
Networking is one way of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. How do you know when you have entered one? Simple, ask yourself when was the last time you created something for the first time? This question can make you re-examine and reassess the content you’ve been putting out. If you find there’s a drop in viewer engagement or that people are beginning to notice that you have become too cozy in your content shell, it’s time to hit the networking button and subscribe. When you meet other creative people, you are naturally catapulted to a world that hasn’t fully formed in your mind, and that’s often what you need to get back.
Lesser chance of hitting a plateau
As an individual, working from within the comforts of your home studio or just, home, the chances are that sooner or later you will hit a plateau. A plateau is that time in your career when you are unable to come up with interesting ideas on your own. It’ll either feel like a repeat or a forced attempt to create. Both efforts can make people cringe away, and you may stand to lose the credibility you have worked so hard to build. However, all is not grim. You can enter networking groups, reach out to creators whose work you enjoy on your own, and get talking to see where it leads. People are often willing to collaborate for the same reason, and their followers welcome this change. If the content you co-create is well-received, you might even see a surge in the number of your followers. I’d call that a win-win.
Meet more people. Get more inspired.
Networking is one of the best ways to meet new people. And it’s not a casual meet and greet, where a few conversations down the line you are groping for words in the dark and praying for a hasty exit. Networking groups are energizing, alive with possibilities, and backed by talent that’s reaching for the skies. It is the place where one can find one’s feet by following one’s ears. You can either find a group discussing ideas that directly impact you or unwittingly offer you a way out of one work dilemma or another. Additionally, you also stand to get noticed or even picked for your ideas and how you wish to pursue them.

