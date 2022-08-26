News

How ex-Amnesty boss, Charles Dokubo, died

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo, is dead. Dokubo reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday night. When contacted, a reliable source from the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs confirmed the death. “Just heard it inside the hall this morning. I understand he died last night. So pathetic!” she said. Though details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, his demise is coming up barely two years after the President Muhammadu Buhari relieved him of his post as the Amnesty boss.

Born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on the 23rd of March 1952, the former Niger Delta amnesty boss had his primary and secondary school education in Abonnema. Dokubo thereafter did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire from 1978-1980, before he was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and Politics and was awarded a BA [Hons] at the University of Bradford.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’ll not neglect Lagos real identity, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to actualise six pillars of development otherwise known as T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for ‘Greater’ Lagos. He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector. Speaking […]
News

Edo 2020: Appeal Court sets aside restraining order on APC primaries

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Appeal Court sitting in Benin, Edo State capital yesterday set aside the June 8, 2020 judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC) which restrained the All Progressives Congress(APC) from conducting the June 22 governorship primary election using direct mode in the state. The appellate Court also ordered the continuation of the trial at Federal […]
News

UK navy ship, HMS Trent, deploys to W’Africa to support maritime security

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh, with agency reports The Royal Navy patrol ship, HMS Trent, is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols and a mission to support allies in West Africa. The River-class patrol ship will visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde, and will take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica