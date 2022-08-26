How ex-Amnesty boss, Charles Dokubo, died

A former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo, is dead. Dokubo reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday night. When contacted, a reliable source from the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs confirmed the death. “Just heard it inside the hall this morning. I understand he died last night. So pathetic!” she said. Though details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, his demise is coming up barely two years after the President Muhammadu Buhari relieved him of his post as the Amnesty boss.

Born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on the 23rd of March 1952, the former Niger Delta amnesty boss had his primary and secondary school education in Abonnema. Dokubo thereafter did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire from 1978-1980, before he was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and Politics and was awarded a BA [Hons] at the University of Bradford.

