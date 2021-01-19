News

How ex-COAS, Amosu, others diverted N3bn NIMASA fund – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd) and two others continued Tuesday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Special Emergency Operations Account domiciled in Zenith Bank by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).
The trio of Amosu, a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Bola Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni Olugbenga, were on November 13, 2018, docked before the judge on a 13-count amended charge of alleged N21.5 billion fraud.
In his testimony on Tuesday, the witness, Okechukwu Akubue, an investigator with the EFCC, told the court that an enquiry was launched by his team into the bank statement of the NAF’s Special Emergency Operations Account domiciled in Zenith Bank. He said the bank statement was part of the responses to letters of investigation sent to several financial institutions by the anti-graft agency in the course of investigation.
He said: “The credit of N1billion from NIMASA to NAF on August 28, 2014, according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two bodies was disbursed to support the NAF in protecting Nigeria’s waterways.
“Further to the N1 billion credit inflow from NIMASA, we found a debit of N4.8 million on behalf of Hebron Housing and Property, a company linked to the second defendant (Adigun) by way of ownership.
“The Ecobank account in which the money was credited is also owned by the second defendant and the fund was not utilised for the NAF but for the benefits of the defendants.
“The sum of N228 million was debited from the NAF’s account in favour of Rite Options Oil and Gas, on September 2, 2014; N336 million in favour of same company on same day; N165.7 million on September 4, 2014 in favour of Juda Oil Limited and another N170.2 million on same day.
“Investigating the transaction in favour of Rite Options Oil and Gas, we invited the owner of the company, Adedeji Adelakun, for questioning and in the course of interrogation, he admitted that he was not into oil and gas business, but that he was a bureau de change dealer.
“Adelakun further confessed that the money in question was not utilised for the services of NAF, but that he converted same to United States Dollars and gave to Olufunke Osisanmi, a staff of Zenith Bank on the instruction of the defendant.”
Akubue further informed the court the NAF also got another N1billion from NIMASA on September 15, 2014, following which several debits were made, including N258.6 million on September 16, 2014 in favour of Delfina Oil and Gas.
He added that N261.4 million was on September 16, 2014, debited in favour of McAllam Oil and Gas, which also got another N235.9 million, while N243.9 million was also debited in favour of Delfina Oil and Gas on September 17, 2014.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: EKiti NACOMYO charges govt to be alive to responsibilities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, (NACOMYO) has expressed deep concern over alarming rate of banditry and kidnapping bedeviling the State. The association charged government on dutiful roles in ensuring protection of people’s lives and properties as enshrined in the Constitution. The religious group in a statement made available […]
News Top Stories

Smoking, air pollution increase risk of obesity in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) and Spain said they have profiled some environmental factors, including smoking, air pollution that were linked to childhood obesity. The findings of the new study were just published in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’. The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that the new study led by scientists at the University of […]
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica