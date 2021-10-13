How Ex-NIMASA DG spent N18m on massage chairs – Witness

A Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Margaret Ekong, has narrated before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos how ex-Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, and his management team spent N18 million meant for intelligence gathering to purchase massage chairs.

The witness told the court that she supplied the chairs to Akpobolokemi and that he took delivery of three of the chairs allotted to him. She claimed that Akpobolokemitookonetohishouse on Banana Island, one to his mother’s house and the last one to his house in Delta State.

In her evidence-in-chief, the witness told the court that she submitted two companies’ name for the contract as requested by then-NIMASA management. She said the chairs were supplied in 2013, while payment was made in 2014 from the fund voted for intelligence gathering, after a series of reminders. The witness added that Akpobolokemi’s co-accused, Captain Bala Agaba, also took two chairs. Agaba, formerly at NIMASA’sDirectorateof Intelligence Gathering, is currently serving a seven-year jail term in relation to another charge bordering on breach of trust. Also testifying in the matter, another EFCC’s witness, Ekene Nwakuche, claimed that all transactions whether cash transfer or withdrawal were his responsibility.

Like this: Like Loading...