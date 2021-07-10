How exploding population outstrips resources, hinders devt –Experts

The forecast of an exploding population in Nigeria by 2050, may outstrip resources and hinder development in the country, if the government and the people fail to plan ahead. This was the position of some economic analysts and reproductive health experts, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the issue. There are other experts, who also believe that more people will fall into extreme poverty as the nation’s population races to a new high. Currently, the world’s 7th most populous country, Nigeria is projected by the United Nations to have over 450 million people by 2050, overtaking the United States of America and making her the third most populous country in the world. Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr. Aminu Magashi, has said that various issues must abound when the population growth of a country fails to match up with its economic growth. According to him, with the present population of over 200 million, Nigeria was already grappling with the increasing issue of scarce resources, which was creating more economic, social and financial catastrophe for the teeming youths, the vulnerable women, the adults and elderly. He said: “We are increasing in population every day in the midst of abject poverty, scarce resources, fewer jobs and fewer opportunities for the teeming young population.” Magashi said there is the need to create both formal and informal job opportunities in the private and public sector in order to address the growing challenge of unemployment for the increasing population of youths, who must be gainfully engaged to forestall social vices occasioned by the exploding population. “We need to invest more in population management by creating jobs for our teeming youths. “When people are jobless they can be used for causing problems, for criminal activities, economic sabotage and it also imposes a security challenge for Nigeria. “To avert some of these issues is to invest in family planning and to promote, empower and provide access to information and services of family planning,” he said. He further advocated the establishment of youth friendly health services nationwide in health facilities or hospitals, and at public facilities such as supermarkets and shopping malls. Commenting on the attitude of rural women to family planning services and commodities, the experts argued that women in both urban and rural areas were willing to uptake devices; however, they are simply not available. “If you are not providing the services how are they going to gain access to the youth friendly services, adolescent health services, family planning services at the hospitals. “For people to adhere to all these measures that we are raising a lot of awareness about, the government, philanthropists and civil society groups need to provide these services where people live and work. “It means not only in the urban area, we need to provide services in the rural areas and create a lot of awareness, capacity building and train peer educators to empower, address concerns and provide information to women and girls 24 hours a day, seven days a week and throughout the year,” Magashi stressed.

‘Nigeria must invest in family planning’

Similarly, experts in the health sector have continued to raise concerns over the dire consequences of the nation’s population growth. Listing increasing poverty, insecurity, unemployment, under development, youth restiveness, sexual violence infant and maternal mortality as some of the population testimonials Nigeria was presently grappling with, they lamented that unlike other countries in the world, the fertility rate of Nigeria was alarmingly high. Project Director, Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Dr. Ejike Oji, said Nigeria was neck deep in a demographic crisis. He said that if nothing was done, by 2050, Nigerians may find themselves in a very messy situation where people may begin to kill and feed on each other. Oji, who noted that the world has moved on with the current world fertility rate of 2.5, said that with the current population structure, especially a fertility rate of 5.3, Nigeria was doomed to witness an economic, social, mental and health crisis that may not augur well for national development, given that 70 per cent of the populace is under the age of 30. Oji said: “There is hardly any day that passes that you don’t hear that people have been killed in one part of the country or the other. “What that means is that there are a lot of angry youths, who do not have food, jobs, or anything to make them happy. “So, they are frustrated and are easy recruits for mischief makers, unscrupulous politicians, ethnic and religious bigots, criminals. “Poverty can even lead them to do what they don’t want to do and that leads us to a lot of sexual violence. “By 2050, if we continue the rate we are going, we are going to kill each other; poverty will increase, mind you we are now the number one poverty capital in the world. “We are almost the country with the highest level of infant mortality, our maternal mortality is one of the highest in the world, and our abortion related deaths are one of the highest in the world. “All these are because of lack of adequate contraception and women are having more children than they can cater for so there are more mouths to feed with scarce resources. “In 2050, we will be 450 million. We are 220 million now and we already have problems. “Imagine what will happen when we are 450 million and it has nothing to do with deficiency of governance; if you don’t reduce your fertility rate, you’re going nowhere.” He, however, said even though the picture looks bleak, there is still hope if family planning uptake and services gets the needed attention it deserves to drive down the number of births in the country each year. Sadly, there’s a 20 per cent unmet need of family planning commodities for women and girls willing to uptake family planning services in the country, especially in the rural areas, according to Oji. Disturbed over this trend, the medical expert harped on the need for increased investment in family planning services. He also talked about the need for public and community engagement to make sure every woman and girl in Nigeria is properly informed to assist them make the right choices that are good for them, their immediate environment and the nation at large. While explaining that having too many children puts the woman’s life in danger, especially the fifth pregnancy, Oji stressed on the need to ensure girls are not allowed to get pregnant until they get to the age of 18. He said: “Children should be spaced with a minimum of two years apart, and women in Nigeria should endeavour to have their children before they cock the age of 40. “Because of the poverty level, the more children you have the income per capita drops but if there are fewer children the income per capita increases and so people can have a decent life and are able to save and do more things for themselves. “The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country will increase and there will be wellbeing all over the place. “We have to up our investment in family planning services, commodity purchase, training providers and ensure services get to the women. “Those services must be right based and on point for both women and girls married and unmarried women.” Also, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has warned against the high birth rate in Nigeria, if the country must survive the threat of population explosion. Okowa decried the geometric progression in birth rate and said the report that Nigeria will be third most populated nation in the world by 2050, may come to pass if nothing is done. He said family planning has become imperative in the fight against the hazardous economic situation in Nigeria, noting that unwanted pregnancies must be controlled through family planning. He said since poverty alleviation policies have not yielded positive results, it will not be foolhardy to stop unwanted pregnancies by making family planning compulsory in marriages. The governor stressed that the country is in dire need of population control measures as the poverty monster continues to stare Nigerians in the face. He said with over 200 million population indices in the country, drastic steps must be taken by those saddled with positions of authority to pay attention to different factors of reappraising the economy. He said: “Nigeria is battling with depressed challenges despite a lot of resources at its disposal hence the country is troubled. “Locust has eaten deep into the fortune of Nigeria. The country needs reassessment of the economy through national discourse.” He maintained that unless the citizenry and their leaders committedly stayed on their bent knees in supplication, all sectors of the country would remain as a locust-infested economy.

Consequences of uncontrolled population by Nwadishi

In like manner, the Koyenum Immalah Foundation (KIF), the Centre for Gender and Development Initiative, has listed the consequences of uncontrolled population. The Executive Director, Ms Faith Nwadishi, noted that unemployment, hunger, insecurity and pressure on social facilities, including healthcare, housing and education, as some of the consequences of population explosion in Nigeria, and many other developing countries of the African continent. She also said that high fertility levels without deliberate or corresponding effort to reduce the size of individual families or the number of children a woman should have, have worsened the situation. Nwadishi therefore called for concerted efforts by governments at all levels to increase public awareness on the benefits of family planning as a dependable population control measure. The Chief Nursing officer at the Government Hospital in Ibusa, Delta State, Mrs. Alimetu A. Edema, also said though family planning is voluntary, it helps women and couples of child-bearing age to make the right choices regarding the number of children to have. “Family planning is not carried out forcibly, it is voluntary,” Edema said, adding, “It is about women having children by choice and not by chance.” The Director-General, Delta State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr. Win-full Orieke, in his contribution, said the health benefits of family planning vis-a-vis population control cannot be overemphasized. He debunked the claims that ‘population control is designed to depopulate Africa, especially Nigeria. He said: “If we successfully control our population through manageable family sizes, the incidence of pervasive poverty and insecurity would be drastically reduced. “The countries of Europe and Asia with stable populations are not bugged down by poverty.”

‘Premium on girl-child, way to curbing overpopulation threat’

A population expert, who identified herself only as Damilola, has said that uncontrolled birth in the country was due to the fact that most women, particularly in the rural areas believed that as a way of contributing to the society. Damilola said that until such women see themselves as an integral part of the society, who can also contribute economically with target goals, giving birth endlessly, will not be stopped. She said: “Empowering women financially would make them set a target or goal of achievement rather than staying at home and bearing children.” Sadiku, another population expert, said that the looming threat from the exploding population would lead to pressure on social services health, education, and transport if nothing is being done to stem it. This is because infrastructural inadequacy such as water supply, electricity and roads are lacking with internal population momentum remaining high as propensity for continued growth also remains high, he said. He added: “The Economy would turn towards consumption as there are no resources to invest for growth while the older population from 65+ suffers as their needs are neglected. “The threats include crime, breakdown of family units, corruption, lack of strong governmental structures and lack of nationalism.” To avert all these calamities, Sadiku said, is just to talk in the positive and reverse the negatives, such as delay reproduction, encourage modern contraceptive usage, provide education for all and banish ignorance by providing employment as well as institute adult literacy programmes.

‘Having no resources to manage the population, greatest threat’

However, Dr. Doyin Odubanjo, a Public Health Physician, believes that the threat is that of being unable to cope within such a population in terms of having the resources to manage the population. One such resource, Odubanjo said, is the number of healthcare workers (including doctors and nurses available) to cater for that large population. He said: “The drivers of such a threat include the migration of healthcare workers, and possibly reduced numbers of those being trained too. “To deal with that, the country needs to cater for the factors pushing the health care workers out of the country to hopefully counter the factors pulling them from outside. On her part, Mrs. Tolu Adesanya, a health official at one of the health centres in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, said family planning and sex education will go a long to curb the situation. “Educating and enlightening male and female, young and old about contraceptives can go a long way, especially on secondary school students attaining the puberty stage. “A proper sex education should be given to them and awareness on condoms and easy access to talk to a counselor or doctor. In a similar vein, the Chief Medical Officer of Crest Hospital, Igando, Dr. Waheed Abayomi, harped on the importance of investing in family planning and noted that global socio-cultural norms had changed such that preference for large families was no longer fashionable. “We are in a demographic crisis; let us not pretend about this. We need to focus on family planning and reduce the country’s total fertility rate otherwise we are headed for doom. “We must also invest heavily in fertility control. Just as we must invest in the education of the young people while reducing birth rate and increasing the maternal mortality ratio,” he said. Abayomi lamented that there were too many gaps in the system. “Between 2006 and 2018, a period of about 12 years, we added 58 million people into our population, which is scary. “So, all of us must be on point and on target to make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to do otherwise we are going to be in serious trouble.’’ He noted that in the Comity of Nations, in terms of advancements in making sure that women have the services they deserve to empower them, Nigeria was not doing so well compared to other African countries. He said: “Until women and men get properly counseled and receive the family planning service they deserve, we haven’t done anything, no matter the amount of investment. “For every man and woman, we should be able to know the most important thing to do for our child is to nurture that child into a very good, responsible adult and that cannot happen if we have more children and our resources can only take care of a few. “If we do not plan and make sure we reduce our population and birth rate, we are actually increasing the number of poor people in our country. “The best thing to do is to make sure we have a family that is healthy, properly nurtured, and you can take care of. “We must not pretend there are no risks. There are risks. And there is a need for drastic action to address this trend.”

Birth of a male child, big factor -Aminu

For Mr. Jamiu Aminu, what leads to a high number of children from a woman is due to the belief that she can only be accepted properly into a family until she gives birth to a male child. “The look for a male child makes a woman give birth to six children, while on the other end the man marries another woman to bear him a male child. “If the government makes a girl child premium in the society, it might help reduce the number of children giving birth in a family.” A 43-year old Secondary School female teacher, Mrs. Adekola B.O, who lives in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, told Saturday Telegraph that she believes in population control and how it can help the well-being of any nation. “I believe in family planning as the best way of controlling population explosion in any society or country. “I have two children: both females. They are two years and three months old now. My husband and I have agreed on a type of family planning that was medically recommended for us as the best method, and we have been using it religiously. “When it is time, we want to have one more child because we want a male child. But if God says it is another female that will be the end. “We can’t afford more than three children. The nation’s economy does not even favour it. “If many couples can also adhere to this population control regulation, the envisaged threat could be averted,” she said. Mr. Jelili Amusa, a 38-yearold transporter, has asked: “What population explosion are you talking about? 2050 is too far away now. Let us wait till then. “For me, I have one wife and four children already, but I need more children, and my wife said she doesn’t want any more children. “I am the only child of my parents and I need to have more children. I will marry one wife soon so that I can have at least two more children. “If you talk of money to feed them and educate them, I know I am hard working and God will feed them. “At least my wife is a trader; we shall be coping with it. The more people are giving birth; the society will continue to create space to accommodate them.

“Threat or no threat, I will get the number of children I want,”

A Demography and Regional Planning graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Miss Yetunde Daniels, said she is a spinster preparing to get married by next year. According to her, “As an educated person, I can’t have more than two children in my family by the time I am married. I have told my fiancé and he also shares my feelings. “Apart from the fact that the nation’s socio-economic situation discourages having many children, employment opportunities are another hindrance. “I’m just managing a salaried job and my fiancée is a self-employed computer technician. There are many things to do in life other than to be procreating like rabbits. “If population of the country continues to rise as we are having it, I doubt if that report you mentioned is anything to go by, it will not affect us adversely. “I advise people to take to family planning regulations. And our men should desist from habit of polygamy. “It will not do the nation any good because resources will not be available to take care of the people. Things are hard already. It may get harder if we don’t behave.”

Like this: Like Loading...