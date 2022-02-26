How far can the new TNM go to challenge APC, PDP in 2023?

New party aims to rescue Nigeria from hopelessness – Prof Alkali

The promoters had kept their plans and actions away from the prying eyes of the leaders of the two dominant and established political platforms, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for so many months before their aims materialised.

Their plan and aim is very simple and straightforward, to become not only the third major political party in the country but to form the next government and to use the same platform to correct many of the identified ills plaguing the country. The realisation of their objective of what has now been assumed as the ‘Third Force’ came to fruition last Tuesday at the famous Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja, the nation’s capital city when eminent Nigerians and gladiators in the nation’s political firmament made their presence felt by identifying with The Nigeria Movement (TNM).

The development, which is a confirmation of an exclusive report by SATURDAY TELEGRAPH, brings to light the resultant effect of a series of meetings, consultations, that were undertaken by the promoters, whose actions are being supervised by their leader who is the immediate past governor of Kano State, Engineer Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso. In the build up to the event, a lot contacts and visitations were carried out to ensure that those penciled to be part of the new party were not only carried along but to eventually attend the meeting, which the organisers had primed in a manner to create buzz in the polity and to send jitters down the spine of the rank and file of both the PDP and the ruling APC.

Prior to the event, feelers had reached our correspondent to suggest that political heavyweights such as three former governors, Chief Achike Udenwa (Imo), Lucky Igbinedion (Edo), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa) were to grace the event. Also billed to attend the event were former allies of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Buba Galadima, the immediate past Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Professor Pat Utomi, a former Deputy Governor of Adamawa State. According to sources, invitations were also extended to personalities such as immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega as well as past and present members of the National Assembly such as Senators Rufai Hanga, Abdulrahaman Railway.

Eventually, those that attended the event include a former Presidential Political Adviser, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; Galadima; Dalung; Hunkuyi; a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Alhaji Ari Gwaska, Senator Grace Folashade-Bent; Chief Solomon Edoda; Senator Umale Shittu; Ibrahim Ringim; Chief Paul Okala; Rufai Hanga; Idris Wada; Alhaji Ali Gwaska; Prince Nweze Onu; Prof. Rufai Ahmed and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Oba Abduraheem, among others.

In the end, many of those billed to attend failed to show up but their absence is being explained away as not deliberate but due to some mix up in the schedule of the invitees who organisers say are indeed part and parcel of the arrangement. To underscore his commitment, Kwakwanso had reportedly been quoted widely in the media a few days prior to the event as describing the two dominant parties in the country as having nothing to offer Nigerians whom he urged to look elsewhere for their redemption.

“I don’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and to vote for them in the coming 2023 elections. So, I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue them from the present situation,” he said. Addressing those present Kwankwaso said it was the collective desire of the movement to rescue Nigeria from the socio-economic quagmire the country is currently going through.

“The mission of The National Movement is to ensure that Nigeria shall be a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities where all citizens shall aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions, to live in peace, prosperity, and happiness. “Today (Tuesday) is a special day in the history of Nigeria, a special day in the life of our great nation and a special day for all those of us who are desirous of working together collectively to redeem our nation.” He said. Lamenting the state of the nation, he added that “For too long, Nigerians have been waiting for this moment. For too long, Nigerians have been asking for a way out of our current severe economic and political predicament.

For too long friends of Nigeria both at home and abroad have been looking forward to the day Nigeria shall rise again. “I am pleased to say, the place is here and the time is today and now. Today, 22-02-2022, being both an ambigram and a palindrome, is consciously chosen as a historic day on which we the people of Nigeria, cutting across all social, political, religious and ethnic backgrounds and affiliations, are assembled here to launch this extraordinary National Movement,” he stated amidst thunderous applause. In a telephone chat with our correspondent on Thursday, Alkali stated that he alongside friends of Kwakwanso began the process of forming the new movement in June last year after having appraised the political situation of the country with respect to worsening insecurity occasioned by armed banditry, kidnapping and militant restiveness.

“Some of us who are friends and associates of Senator Kwakwanso met sometime in June, 2021 to review the prevailing security in the country. These are eminent Nigerians cutting across all strata of the social fabric of the country. After a series of meetings, we decided that the country must be rescued from this current state of hopelessness and fear pervading the nation.” Alkali said. Asked to state if the membership of the new platform reflects national character, the former university don, stated that careful efforts were made to determine those that were invited to the launch to ensure that “those who come will be people who would add value.”

He also dismissed suggestions that the absence of some notable politicians billed to attend the event had taken some shine off it, saying such should be expected owing to the fact that the absentees might have had some other pressing issues that prevented them from attending, adding that they (those absent) would eventually be part of the movement. On whether former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a part of the arrangement, Alkali however refused to be categorical, saying “Obasanjo is a father to us all. He enjoys the respect of all Nigerians because he loves Nigeria, no matter what you say about him.

All I know is that Obasanjo will always support and encourage initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence and progress of all Nigerians.” While maintaining that his new platform will wrest power from the APC next year, the former presidential adviser on political matters however expressed hopes that activities of TNM would soon gather momentum judging by the rave attention the action has since generated in the nation’s body polity; he claims the members of the steering committee had been inundated with calls signifying support and solidarity from Nigerians home and abroad. Commenting on the development, a Lagos based social critic, Comrade Debo Adeniran, in a chat told our correspondent that though the development was a welcome one as it would further widen the democratic space, he however expressed reservations on the ability of the promoters to cause the needed positive change in the country.

According to Adeniran who is the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), the platform would only make little impact should its members form the next government of the country owing to the fact that they were part and parcel of the two platforms that they are now challenging for power.

“A majority of those people that constitute this ‘Third Force’ are the same people that messed up the first and second forces. They are also the same people that have committed the same atrocities that have stagnated the development and growth of our country.

To me, they are not different from the set of people that they are criticizing,” Adeniran said. Adeniran added that the ideological leaning of the promoters of the new platform is also the same as those in the two other platforms which they were part of, adding that the best Nigeria and Nigerians can derive from the new party when in power would not be a significant change in the status quo but slight modifications, which he stated would only further serve the interests of those in the officialdom.

Though, various organisations had in the past come out to declare themselves as the third force only to fizzle away after sometime, Alkali stated that this time, the two leading parties will be given a run for their money as the nation approaches the next round of general elections.

“This is a serious arrangement and those putting it together are serious minded people compared to what has happened in the past. The quality of people involved should give all Nigerians some hope. We have just started, wait and see how we begin to gather the right momentum ahead of the next round of general election,” the former presidential adviser stated. The question observers are asking is who prepared the TNM for the task of wresting power from the APC? Time will tell. For now, the first salvo has been fired and keen observers are watching if the new arrangement will be the needed departure from the norm.

