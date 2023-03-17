How father, mother, 3 children died from generator fumes in Ogun

…three days after moving to their newly built home

Tragedy struck in Bisodun Town, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State recently, when a father, mother and their three children died after inhaling generator fumes in their newly built house. The husband who was simply identified as Alfa Abdurahmon, the wife whose name is unknown and their three children only moved into their newly built house on Sunday, March 5, but unfortunately they all died three days after. New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday night when the husband was said to have taken the generator into their sitting room when rain was about to start. It was also gathered that immediately the deceased took the generator in, he locked all windows, while the generator was still working and they went to bed, unfortunately they died in their sleep after inhaling the fume of the generator. The neighbours became curious on Wednesday morning when they neither saw the wife, the husband or their children outside to either sweep their compound or greet their neighbours. The next day, being Thursday, out of curiosity, two of the neighbours went to their apartment to knock on their door only to see flies flying around the door of the victims apartment. The neighbours had to peep through the window to check on them, only to discover that they had all suffocated and died after inhaling the smoke of the generator in their sitting room, they had to raise the alarm which attracted other members of the community. The sudden death of Abdurahmon’s family threw the whole Bisidun community into mourning and sadness. Two of the three children that died were identified as Awwal and Ahmed.

How it happened

Narrating how the incident happened, one of the victims neighbours, Mrs. Adebola Akinpelu said she saw members of Abdurahmon’s family on Tuesday night before she went to bed. According to her, on Monday, the husband was at home, while the wife went to work in Lagos, and on Tuesday the husband went to work and the wife was doing some house work, while the three children were playing outside their house by themselves. “On Tuesday evening before the incident, when Abdurahmon returned from work, he came to discuss about the children’s home lesson teacher with me and I promised to introduce him to one of my teachers to teach his children. When I woke up on Wednesday morning I expected that Abdurahmon would have gone to work, only to see his vehicle outside their compound and their door was looked from behind. “At about 9:30am when I didn’t seethe family members I became curious and wanted to know why they were not awake yet. When I didn’t see them till 6pm the same day, I also became confused and started calling Alfa Abdurahmon’s phone number and his wife phone too repeatedly without response from either of them. “After we came out of break in our school, I then told my little girl to go to their apartment and knock at their door to check, probably they slept off. My daughter knocked at their door severally without response. “While my daughter was knocking at their door she asked me to call the husband phone again and it was still ringing without response, when my daughter and I were doing that, one of the parents of my student came to my school on the fateful day to see me, I then brought her attention to the Abdurahmon’s family issue and the woman said it was not possible for the family to be inside their apartment and still locked their windows. “Before then, my thought was that the couple forgot their phones at home when they were rushing out of the house to work. “On Thursday morning, I continued with the calls and I became worried about what could have happened to the family. At about 1pm on the fateful Thursday I received a call from the husband’s colleague at his work place complaining that they didn’t see Alfa Abdurahmon at work. It was then I knew something terrible had happened to the couple and their children.” Mrs. Akinpelu added that immediately she received the call from Abdurahmon’s colleague at his work place herself and one of her student’s parents rushed to the victim’s apartment to check on them for the third time only to be welcome by bad odour.

“After perceiving the odour from the deceased apartment, I thought it was the goat they killed on Sunday for their house warming. My student’s mother then moved close to the deceased window with the hope to peep inside to check what happened to the family, only to see the body of Abdurahmon’s wife lying close to the entrance of their door probably crawling to walk outside and raises the alarm or call for assistance, but died at the spot. That was how we raised the alarm and called the elders in the community to come and see the corpses of the Abdurahmon’s family members in their apartment. “The deceased window was later forced open by some elders in the community who rushed to the scene, but nobody could enter into their apartment until policemen from Ofada Police Station arrived the scene and then went through the window and opened the door of the apartment from behind. The bloated bodies of the victims were later evacuated by the policemen to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, but their bodies were later released to the family members on Friday and they were buried same day at a Muslim cemetery in Ofada.” Mrs. Akinpelu further explained that it was the policemen who came to evacuate the bodies who discovered that the generator went off after the petrol finished. She added, “It was Abdurahmon’s wife who served the community food on the fateful day of their house warming herself, she didn’t allow anybody to assist her, claiming she was doing that to thank God for giving them the opportunity to have a house, but she never knew they would not last in the new house.”

Lifeless bodies

found Prophetess Sarah Adeyingbo on her part said she went to see the proprietress of her children’s school on some issues, when the call of Alfa Abdurahmon’s colleague that they didn’t see him at their workplace came in. “We both agreed to check on them at their apartment, only to be greeted by flies in front of their door and bad odours emanating from inside their room. Yet, we were not satisfied, it was then I went to peep into their room through the window only to discover the lifeless body of the deceased wife on the floor. “It was then I raised the alarm that attracted other neighbours, I was told the generator was on when they took it in, but stopped after the petrol finished. Then the fume had killed them all. The three children were on bed, the mother and father slept on the floor. It was an unfortunate incident. “To me, I see what happened to the couple as a spell, because how could someone move into a new house he just built and die through generator fume three days after moving in. There is much to their death. Because the husband knew the consequences, why did he take the generator into his sitting room while working and then locked the whole windows of his house, it is a spell. God knows best. “This is the 9th year I have been in the community. It was three days after they moved in that the whole family died of generator fume. Someone told me he saw the husband when he was taking the generator in when rain was about to start.”

‘The wife served me food’

Another resident who simply gave her name as Rachel said it was an unfortunate incident. According to her, “My children and I were inside after returning from church on Sunday when the deceased woman brought food and drinks for us that they just moved into their newly built house, I thanked her and went back inside, only for me to hear the cry of their neighbours and some other residents that the whole family had died inside their apartment three days after they moved in. “It was when my husband returned from work that he was told through the community development association that it was generator fume that killed the whole family members. I pity the family, everything is best known to God why they died in such circumstances. “We have not witnessed such incident in the community before, I pray God grant the whole family members eternal rest and console the families and their parents left behind.” When our correspondent visited the Palace of the Oba of Bisodun Town, he was said not to be around, while the Palace secretary said he was not permitted to speak with journalist.

