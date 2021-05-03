News

How FG rejected offer to end insecurity in Nigeria – Fr Mbaka reacts

Posted on

Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr. Ejike Mbaka at the weekend disclosed that the current worsening insecurity in the country would long have been stemmed but the refusal of the Federal Government to engage the security firm he recommended to it.

 

Speaking in a reaction to an allegation by the presidency that he once brought three contractors to President Muhammadu Buhari and was rebuffed, Mbaka said he did not demand any personal benefit but was simply moved by the patriotic duty to assist the Buhari administration end the insecurity at a time it was beginning to degenerate during the first tenure of the president when the former Chief Staff, Abba Kyari was still alive.

 

Mbaka had on Wednesday last week said God was angry with Buhari over his inaction on the widespread killings across the nation, and asked for his impeachment should he refuse to resign voluntarily.

 

Reacting to the allegation by the Presidency, Mbaka blasted President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, saying he only recommended three people to the presidency for a project to end insecurity in the country.

 

He said: “Someone said he gave father Mbaka a contract; I started laughing. I am not here to defend anybody’s stupid allegation but God used that man (Garba Shehu) to tell the world that the Buhari government is not giving me money.

 

Shehu, God bless you for telling everybody you didn’t give me a contract.

 

“The three men he (Garba Shehu) talked about..these were the three men that I recommended to the government; they wanted to tackle insecurity; they had the gadgets. That was during the first administration.

 

“These men had the platform to end insecurity within one month. This was under Abba Kyari. I just handed them over to the government. They only asked me to help them reach government and offered to help insecurity, revive the nation’s economy through putting an end to theft of crude oil and providing employment.

 

“…I handed them over to the government people. I didn’t know them… the government rejected their offers.

 

“Do they know how many people I feed? They reported they denied me a contract; which contract? Do they know how many widows I am paying their house rents? If a priest who has no child can do this, the Federal Government should do more.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

