How FG’s debts to GenCos hit N144bn in 92 days

More revelations emerged at the weekend on how the Federal Government’s debts to power generations companies (GenCos) rose to N143.79 billion in 92 days.

 

Government accumulated the debts through the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc in the third quarter of this year for the electricity produced and fed into the national grid.

 

A document from government-owned NBET showed that the agency bought electricity in bulk from power generation companies through Power Purchase Agreements and sells through vesting contracts to the distribution companies, which then supply it to consumers.

 

“NBET received a total invoice of N193.26 billion from the GenCos in the three-month period, but only paid N49.44 billion, representing 25.58 per cent of the invoice,” the document showed.

 

The power generation firms, further checks showed, gave NBET a total invoice of N64.13 billion in July, N67.83 billion in August and N61.30 billion in September.
“The payment made to the GenCos by the bulk trader in July was N12.22 billion (19.05 per cent) but it rose to N13.49 billion (19.90 per cent) in August and N23.73 billion (38.72 per cent) in September.

 

“The electricity distribution companies, on the other hand, remitted only N50.68 billion to NBET in Q3’20, out of a total invoice of N189.05 billion.”

 

For the 11 DisCos, the receipt of a total invoice of N66.33 billion in July, N63.62 billion in August and N59.10 billion in September were made.

 

But they paid NBET N12.91 billion in July, N14.89 billion in August and N22.88 billion in September.

 

The total power generation in the country stood at 4,631.60 megawatts as of 6am last Thursday, data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator showed.

 

Seven of the 29 power plants on the grid were not generating electricity as of 6am last Thursday, according to the system operator.

 

The idle plants were Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, ASCO and AES.

 

The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.

 

The amount of available generation capability left unused on Thursday stood at 1,591.1MW, as a result of gas constraints, according to the system operator.

 

The system operator put the nation’s installed generation capacity at 12,954.40MW, available capacity at 7,652.60MW transmission wheeling capacity at 7,300MW and the peak generation ever attained at 5520.4MW.

