Arts & Entertainments

How film marketer ran away with my N5m—Halima Abubakar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Halima Abubakar, actress, has embarked on a days-long rant on Instagram, one of which was about how a movie marketer made away with her money. On Monday, the film star opened up about the challenges she had faced to produce a particular movie. Halima also shared a video clip of the said movie while lavishing herself with praises for the achievement. She said she spent N5 million on the movie. She also accused the said marketer of running away with her money. The 36-year-old disclosed that she isn’t on talking terms with most of the movie cast.

“I am so proud of myself and the movies I have produced and sponsored. I love how I act, move and speak etc,” she wrote. “The marketer ran away with my money, I spent N5m for this movie. It premiered at Oriental Hotel, VI. I heard he is penniless now. “Funny thing is Moyo is the only actress in the movie I now talk to. All of the rest, we no longer talk. “Some left my set after collecting their money. We had to yank out the rest of the scenes. And I cast them out of love.” In another post on Tuesday, the actress demanded that her money be paid back to her.

“Four million paid. I am very glad that you know me. Balance my money, I give you all till Friday. Wicked people. 1.2 yesterday, total 5, Enough. I am sweet, but I bark 2 bite for my money. Don’t take me for granted,” she wrote in a series of posts on Instastories.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Small Doctor, Terry G, 9ice, others to thrill at Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz in Ijebu Ode

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Award-winning stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter, actor, writer and master of ceremonies (MC), Gbenga Adeyinka, has concluded plans to make this year’s Eid-el-Kabir (Ileya) celebration a memorable one with a special edition of his scintillating Laffmattazz music and comedy show. Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (a day after Ileya) at the […]
Arts & Entertainments

With coronavirus rising, ‘The Suicide Squad’ opens softly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales, reports The Associated Press. The Warner […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica