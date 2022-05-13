How film marketer ran away with my N5m—Halima Abubakar

Halima Abubakar, actress, has embarked on a days-long rant on Instagram, one of which was about how a movie marketer made away with her money. On Monday, the film star opened up about the challenges she had faced to produce a particular movie. Halima also shared a video clip of the said movie while lavishing herself with praises for the achievement. She said she spent N5 million on the movie. She also accused the said marketer of running away with her money. The 36-year-old disclosed that she isn’t on talking terms with most of the movie cast.

“I am so proud of myself and the movies I have produced and sponsored. I love how I act, move and speak etc,” she wrote. “The marketer ran away with my money, I spent N5m for this movie. It premiered at Oriental Hotel, VI. I heard he is penniless now. “Funny thing is Moyo is the only actress in the movie I now talk to. All of the rest, we no longer talk. “Some left my set after collecting their money. We had to yank out the rest of the scenes. And I cast them out of love.” In another post on Tuesday, the actress demanded that her money be paid back to her.

“Four million paid. I am very glad that you know me. Balance my money, I give you all till Friday. Wicked people. 1.2 yesterday, total 5, Enough. I am sweet, but I bark 2 bite for my money. Don’t take me for granted,” she wrote in a series of posts on Instastories.

